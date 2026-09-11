The great Queen Mother Margaret Burroughs, founder of Chicago’s DuSable Museum, once penned a poignant poem titled “What Shall I Tell My Children Who Are Black? (Reflections of an African-American Mother).” It serves as a stark reminder that we bear a sacred duty: to pass down a legacy of truth, education and inspiration to children of African ancestry.

The generations rising today need a clear understanding of a country that historically prioritized profit over human lives. They require a home-based curriculum that centers their identities and honors their monumental contributions to civilization.

Furthermore, future generations must be introduced to the authentic teachings of Jesus, defined by his radical, physical example, rather than the twisted versions that often dominate today’s cultural landscape.

When the Hebrew people prepared for deliverance from Egyptian bondage, Moses instructed them on how to handle the inevitable questions of the young:

“When your children ask you, ‘What does this ceremony mean to you?’”

He was referring to the Passover, a commemoration of liberation from oppression. That moment was inherently political. It was an acknowledgment that engaging with politics is a spiritual obligation, one that demands we challenge public policies designed to stagnate and subordinate human beings.

It was a declaration that God rejects the objectification of people who were created in the Divine image. Above all, it was a command for parents, faith leaders, organizers and educators to teach upcoming generations the values of resistance.

In the years ahead, our children will press us for accountability.

They will ask: What did you say and do when innocent families in Palestine were slaughtered with the financial and material backing of the United States?

They will ask: What did you say and do when adults and children in the Congo were forced into lethal conditions to harvest the minerals powering our technology, or killed for daring to resist?

They will ask: What did you say and do when immigrants, documented and undocumented alike, were forcibly deported and left stranded without resources?

They will ask: What did you say and do when sexual abusers and pedophiles were shielded and elevated to high political office, while those speaking truth to power were maligned and marginalized?

What did you say when lying became normalized and truth was reduced to mere opinion?

When your children ask: What did you say and do when the lights went out in Gary and Memphis for over two weeks and people suffered? Did you call the utility companies to account so that the aftermath of another storm would not be as harsh on working-class and poor people?

Finally, they will ask: Did you vote? Did you organize to protect the voting rights of the most vulnerable? Did you use your influence to remind people that civic engagement is non-negotiable, that we must vote for the person who will do the most good or vote for the person who will do the least harm?

What we do today is not merely about our own moment; it is about those who come after us.

Will we leave behind a legacy that shows how people, inspired by the Divine, can break the chains of oppression and build a Beloved Community where all are cherished?

Be thoughtful. Be authentic. Stay woke.

Uhuru Sasa (Freedom Now).

The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson Sr. is Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave., Gary, IN. Contact the church at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.