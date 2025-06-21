Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Father’s Day was celebrated on this past Sunday June 15, 2025, and I want to celebrate Black men who are biological fathers, surrogate fathers, spiritual fathers and mentors in their communities. Many years ago, my pastor and father in the ministry Dr. Jeremiah A. Wright, Jr., preached a powerful sermon titled “What Makes You So Strong?”

Here is just a snippet of his sermon; “What makes you so strong Black man? How is it that 370 years of slavery, segregation, racism, Jim Crow laws, and second-class citizenship cannot wipe out the memory of Imhotep, Aesop, Akhenaton, and Thutmose II? What makes you so strong Black man? How is it that after all this country has done to you, you can still produce a Paul Robeson, a Thurgood Marshall, a Malcolm X (el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz), a Martin King, and a Ron McNair? What makes you so strong, Black man?”

That is just a small slice of his spiritual genius, and I suggest that you get his book by the same title “What Makes You So Strong?” Read the words of this powerful sermon and be lifted by biblical, spiritual and historical impact of his words. I want to celebrate Black fathers, and

Black people whose resilience and resistance made it possible for Black people in this nation to not only withstand the worst attack ever unleashed on a people ever in history but to overcome what has seemed like the entire arsenal of Hell that was arrayed against them.

CBS news reported that a study done by the CDC found that Black men were more

active in their children’s lives than any other race of men in this nation. That flies in the face of all the negative narratives of

absent fathers and the consistent reporting of the pathologies of Black men as if white men don’t have as many or more negative pathologies. What makes you so strong Black man that with a target on your back from a racist nation that you still pour into your children’s lives more than any of race of men in this country.

No, Black men are not perfect, no one is but considering what Black people have gone through it speaks fortitude and faith that they still raise children to giants in this nation. I celebrate Black fathers and Black men for quietly enduring being under-paid, under-valued and over-worked by people who own corporations yet, who value profits over people. I want to celebrate Black men who see Black women as the crown of creation and who proudly take on this pilgrimage of life side by side with our women instead of believing the satanic lie that women are the weaker sex or expect women to stand or walk behind them.

I want to celebrate Black men who have ascended the halls of academia, who have mastered the trades, and who have ingeniously used the divine creativity of our African ancestors to create institutions and invent mechanisms that has made life better for all people regardless of race, ethnicity or class.

I celebrate Black men who strive to emulate the example of that other Black African man from biblical Palestine by the name of Jesus of Nazareth who was tender enough to cry yet tough enough to die. Therefore, Psalm 133 says “how good and pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity. It is like precious oil upon the head,

running down on the beard, the beard of Aaron, running down on the edge of his garments. It is like the dew of Hermon, falling on the mountains of Zion; For there

the Lord bestows a blessing-even life forevermore.”

There is a blessing when Black men unified with other Black men, unified with Black women, unified with Black children and unified with Black people’s desire for human rights becomes an overflowing blessing for all people of all races.

What makes you so strong Black man? I say it is in your DNA that has been passed down from ancient ancestors who were the first to build civilizations. What makes you so strong Black man? I say it is

in your soul and your spirit that was vouchsafe to you and your people from the God of eternal glory who created Black people to be the blue print for all people on the earth when that God took dirt from central Africa, the valley of moons, Kilimanjaro and fashioned humanity in the Imago Dei, the very image of God. That’s what makes you so strong Black man and I celebrate you today.

Be authentic, Be great and Stay Woke! Uhuru Sassa!!!

Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.” Contact the church by email at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.