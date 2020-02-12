What Legacy Will You Leave Behind

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty, President & CEO

It was Sunday afternoon at about 2:00 p.m. when I received a text message indicating the world had lost one of its gladiators—Kobe Bryant, an icon to many around the globe. Like most, my heart yearned for his family, and my eyes swelled up with tears. I know he wasn’t an American soldier, but he supported our efforts just by his contributions to the game.

I can remember watching him lift my spirits during times of war and demise for what was happening in the world around us. He and his teammates owned the court like we owned the battlefield. Watching him display his creative side was always a joy at any given moment, and he could get our minds in a positive direction instead of being in the sorrow of current situations. It’s no doubt that Kobe impacted the world with his love of the game of basketball, but he also expanded his compassion in other areas one would not expect. Like contributing to women in sports (particularly basketball) and supporting their tenacity to embark on a male-dominated sport. Then, there was his desire to give back to the community. He went beyond what I’ve ever seen with an athlete of his caliber.

I said all of that because the loss of Kobe Bryant on this side of heaven causes one to reflect not only on their own life but its impact on others. I can’t help but remember that a time such as this requires an assessment of how we’re living our lives. Life is too short, and we never know when God will call us home. However, we know it’s an appointment we can’t cancel or miss. So, what do we do to ensure we have lived our lives full out? We all feel Kobe was just getting started and was very young with many years beyond him to do so much more. But that’s not our call. The same goes for each of us. When that time comes, we won’t be able to cancel the appointment or not show up. Simply because many of us will not know when the meeting is scheduled.

We started the new year with a hot bang, “Happy New Year,” and for some, it was “Happy New Decade.” Most of us created plans and goals, as well as resolutions we have yet to begin working toward initiating the promise we’ve set for ourselves. How can we create an impact if we never get started with the first step? Kobe didn’t procrastinate. So why are we?

We can’t leave a legacy if our mindset isn’t renewed, and new habits are not formed. Search for the new job, open the new bank account, return back to school, begin your singing lessons! Whatever it is you promised yourself four weeks ago, a year ago or even last decade, get moving. Life has no written date of expiration, but expiration happens. When it does, what will be the legacy you leave behind? It’s your opportunity to renew the commitment you’ve made to yourself to become a better you and be who you’re created to be on this earth. Selah.

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational activist who helps veterans, women, and minorities step into the call of God for their lives. She’s the CEO, host, and executive producer of SHEVETiNSPIRES.com Television Show, and the Executive Recruiter for SHE WORKS Digital™.