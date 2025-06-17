What does Juneteenth mean to the enslaved Africans?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

BY TYRONE DANSBY (aka Shaka Barak)

Introduction:



What did June 19, 1865 — Juneteenth — mean to over 4 million African men, women, and

children enslaved in the United States? It meant the official beginning of FREEDOM — a

powerful moment when hope, dignity, and humanity were declared after centuries of brutal

bondage.



Though President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1,

1863, freeing all enslaved people in Confederate states, many didn’t hear about their freedom

until over two and a half years later. Even then, some were still denied their liberty.



Yet, 200,000 African men did more than wait — they joined the Union Army, fighting with

courage and purpose to destroy the system that had tried to erase their identity and their future.

What Juneteenth Meant:

Juneteenth meant the end of:

Legal slavery in the land of the free.

Being treated like livestock — bought, sold, and abused.

Working for free on plantations, in mines, and fields until death.

The whip for the smallest infraction.

Watching parents, spouses, and children sold and separated.

Starvation, terror, chains, and brutal punishments.

Denial of education, love, family, and faith.

It meant no more:

Forced labor in unbearable heat.

Being denied the right to own property.

Rape, mutilation, and public dehumanization.

Sleeping on the ground, naked, in the cold.

Wearing tattered clothes year after year.

Quotas of cotton, sugarcane, or tobacco to pick “or else.”

It meant:

No more fear. No more chains. No more silence.

What Juneteenth Gives Us:

A source of strength drawn from the resilience of our ancestors.

A call to speak out against injustice wherever it exists.

A day to remember the pain and the triumph.

A sacred rite of remembrance and celebration of our freedom.

A legacy of resistance and pride in being African descendants.

Closing:

Juneteenth is the most powerful and popular celebration of emancipation in America. It is

our Independence Day. A day to stand tall, speak boldly, and honor the courage of those who

survived and those who fought.

Let us continue their legacy by celebrating Juneteenth with purpose, unity, and power.



ENJOY JUNETEENTH 2025!

Shaka Barak