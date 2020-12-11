By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham in Virtual Conversation with Chicago Humanities Festival Art Curator Kimberly Drew and writer/podcaster Jenna Wortham will come together in virtual conversation with Chicago Humanities Festival on December 14 to discuss Black Futures, their collaborative project exploring and celebrating Black creators.

When Drew and Wortham set out to collaborate, they were guided by the central question: “What does it mean to be Black and alive right now?” The resulting work, Black Futures, brings together diverse contributors across multiple formats—images, essays, recipes, tweets, poetry, and more—to capture and preserve flourishing Black creativity and art in our digital world.

Black Futures contributor and Chicago sociologist and writer Eve L. Ewing will join Drew and Wortham for an in-depth virtual conversation about the radical, imaginative, pro- vocative, and gorgeous world that Black creators are bringing forth today.

Kimberly Drew is an art curator, activist, and author of “This is What I Know About Art” (Penguin, 2020). Jenna Wortham is a staff writer for The New York Times Magazine and a co-host of the podcast “Still Processing.” Dr. Eve L. Ewing is an assistant professor at the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration and the award-winning author of poetry and plays.

The Chicago Humanities Festival is partnering on this event with the not-for-profit bookstore Seminary Co-op Bookstores.

This conversation will be pre-recorded and premiere on YouTube on December 14th at 7:00 p.m. CT. Visitors can attend for free, but your support and membership to Chicago Humanities Festival helps make this programming free, accessible, and open to anyone online. To register, go to [https://tinyurl.com/y2bzrj65].

