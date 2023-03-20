What does a stroke feel like?

By Amy Werdin, health enews

A news service from AdvocateAuroraHealth

Stroke is the fifth top cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States, according to the American Stroke Association.

Strokes occur when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is blocked by a clot or ruptures. But a stroke’s symptoms aren’t associated with pain, which may cause you to disregard the symptoms as something serious. A characteristic that all stroke symptoms have is that they begin suddenly and are severe.

“Timely recognition of a stroke is important to allow for possible interventions,” says Megan Heppe, a nurse practitioner at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center. “Early detection and quickly getting to the hospital is important. We have a saying that ‘time is brain,’ which means human nervous tissue is rapidly lost as the stroke progresses.”

The following are classic symptoms of stroke:

Problems with speech or comprehension

Numbness or drooping on one side of the face

Numbness or weakness on one side of the body

Difficulty walking or balancing

Vision problems

A sharp or severe headache

Dizziness

Trouble swallowing

The National Stroke Association also has an easy strategy to assess if someone is experiencing a stroke:

FACE – Ask the person to smile. Does one side of their face droop?

ARMS – Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward.

SPEECH – Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange?

TIME – If you observe any of these symptoms, it’s time to call 911 or your local emergency services immediately.

If you think you or someone you know is having a stroke, act FAST.

This article originally appeared on health enews.