What Could Go Wrong As Popeyes Gives Away Free Chicken Sandwiches?

The fast food restaurant tries a new special.

By Adrian Moore, NewsOne

One of the country’s most controversial fast food items, the Popeyes chicken sandwich, is now being offered up for free thanks to a special deal. Considering the past hoopla and sometimes violence that resulted from the sandwich, questions already arise on how the special offer will impact chicken hysterics.

According to Business Insider, Popeyes will offer their chicken sandwich for free this week as a way to celebrate its nationwide partnership with the delivery service DoorDash involving 1,000 stores.

Customers who make a Popeyes order of at least $20 through DoorDash with the promo code “CHICKENWINNER” can receive the chicken sandwich combo meal for free with their order and not be charged a delivery fee. The offer only lasts this week, Monday through Sunday, January 19, and includes a sandwich with a side and a small beverage.

“The positive response and demand for our new Chicken Sandwich sparked a social media frenzy and it was incredible to see this new product generate such excitement from our fans,” Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes’ head of marketing in North America, said. “We are thrilled about the continued buzz around our chicken sandwich and excited to deliver it to our loyal fans for free through our partnership with DoorDash.”

While Popeyes’ chicken sandwich might’ve brought the fast food chain some “continued buzz” it also caused some serious violence across the country.

Popeyes introduced the sandwich in August of 2019 and they brought it back in November after it sold out nationwide the first time around. During this time period, customer hysteria has led to fights and in one instance, death.

One video went viral of two white women fighting over a chicken sandwich right in the middle of a Popeyes drive-thru. One man even tried to intercede, yelling “Get off my fu**ing wife!” Eventually the police arrived and everything.

In another more tragic incident, 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis was fatally stabbed outside a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Back in November, Davis got into an argument with 30-year-old Ricoh McClain, who is accused of stabbing him. The Baltimore Sun reported, “Surveillance video shows Davis ‘methodically’ cutting in a line designated for customers buying a sandwich, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said last week. When Davis reached the front counter, Stawinski said surveillance video shows he was confronted by another customer before the argument spilled out into the parking lot where Davis was stabbed once in the upper body.” Davis eventually died an hour later at a nearby hospital.

Hopefully, such tragic incidents won’t occur with this new free special. But considering the history associated with their famed chicken sandwich, hopefully, Popeyes and Doordash remain aware and take the necessary precautions.

This article originally appeared in NewsOne.