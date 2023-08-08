What caused the Montgomery Riverfront brawl?

By Shannon Dawson, NewsOne

No arrests have been made in the chaotic brawl that broke out on a dock near the Montgomery Riverfront Park on Aug. 5, Mayor Steven Reed revealed during a press conference Monday. Reed said officials were still gathering details about what led up to the unruly attack of the Black dock worker who was kicked and punched by a group of white people after he asked them to move their pontoon boat out of a restricted area on the dock. The melee has since gone viral on social media.

When asked if he thought the attack was racially motivated, the mayor declined to answer. “We can’t confirm or deny it at this time,” Reed said. “We’re investigating all angles of this and we’re talking to people who were there as we speak.”

This article originally appeared on NewsOne.