WGU shows appreciation for teachers by offering scholarship

Nonprofit, competency-based university announces scholarships for educators looking to further their education through top-ranked Teachers College

To show appreciation for teachers who have worked diligently to adapt to new ways of educating and connecting with students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Western Governors University has announced it is offering $100,000 in scholarships to current and aspiring teachers hoping to further their education. The Teacher Appreciation Scholarship is open to new students who are pursuing an AAQEP- and CAEP-accredited bachelor’s or master’s degree from the online, nonprofit university’s top-ranked Teacher’s College, or are interested in completing one of the university’s post-baccalaureate or endorsement- preparation programs. Applications can be submitted online at wgu.edu/teacherappreciation through June 30.

“Every May, National Teacher Appreciation Week celebrates the amazing contribution teachers make to our society, and at WGU, we don’t think a week is nearly long enough,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University. “In these uncertain times, it has become apparent – now more than ever – how valuable teachers are in educating our youth and preparing them for the future. We are proud to support our educators through this scholarship offering and hope that it will help teachers and aspiring teachers who are interested in advancing their careers to make that leap to further their education.”

The WGU Teacher Appreciation Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500, which is applied at the rate of $625 per six-month term for up to four consecutive terms. To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be officially admitted to WGU, complete the scholarship application, and be interviewed by a WGU scholarship counselor. Recipients will be selected based on their academic records, financial need and readiness for online study at WGU, among other considerations.

WGU’s competency-based learning model provides students in the education profession with the flexibility to complete courses on their schedule, with 24/7 online access to learning materials and the ability to take tests as soon as they master the material. This competency-based approach allows students to use their prior experience and training to help them move quickly through material they already know and focus on what they still need to learn, allowing them to graduate faster and at a lower cost.

To learn more about the Teacher Appreciation Scholarship and the work WGU is doing to help teachers advance their careers, visit www.wgu.edu.

WGU was established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online. The nonprofit WGU now serves more than 121,000 students nationwide and has more than 166,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in post-secondary education. In just 22 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today’s rapidly evolving economy.