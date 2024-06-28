West Side officer to be laid to rest as details emerge in case

An emotional weekend will take place on Chicago’s West Side, where residents will celebrate the life and mourn the tragic death of Chicago Police Officer Larry Neuman, who was killed June 20 at his home in Garfield Park.

Visitation for Neuman will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church, 4106 W. Monroe St., where Neuman was a member for 30 years. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s.

It’s been a difficult week for Neuman’s relatives and for West Side residents, still reeling from his murder as more details emerge in the case.

The 73-year-old retired bomb technician was gunned down outside his home in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street. Police said Neuman was paying a man who helped him mow the front lawn when several assailants in ski masks attacked him.

Neuman was shot multiple times in the chest and leg as he tried to get his gun. He died later at a nearby hospital. One of the attackers remains at large, while another one, 16-year-old Lazarius Watt, remains in police custody after he turned himself in last weekend. Prosecutors said Watt is charged with first-degree murder and will be tried as an adult.

“In a brazen and senseless act of violence, Larry’s life was taken from him by the very people he committed his life to helping,” Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said.

“We need to get a better message to our young people that this type of behavior is not only unacceptable, but it’s deplorable.”

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said, “This act of violence not only took a beloved husband, father, friend from his family, but it also robbed our community of a man who epitomized public service and dedication.”

Snelling said by charging Watt, “We’re reporting that we’re bringing some type of justice to the family. It won’t bring Larry back, but hopefully, we could stop another family from going through something like this. What you see up here today is accountability.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Anne McCord said, Watt was “ready to shoot and kill” when he and another person approached Neuman. Police said Watt and the other attacker were clearly recorded by multiple surveillance cameras in the area. Four people who knew Watt from the neighborhood or school identified him from the video, prosecutors said. A man who was riding his bike in the area said he saw Watt running after the shots were fired.

More details of the case emerged this week after news outlets reported that Watt was on court-ordered home confinement after he violated his electronic monitoring agreement several times in a separate case in juvenile court.

That case involved Watt crashing a stolen car before he was caught with a gun with an extended magazine and automatic switch, according to prosecutors, who said the office is also expected to charge him with a separate carjacking in March.

During his hearing, an assistant public defender suggested a $75,000 award could have improperly motivated people to identify Watt. Before Judge Antara Nath Rivera, the public defender said Watt was not a flight risk because he surrendered to police after learning he was a suspect in the case.

But Rivera ordered Watt to remain in custody, saying he was a danger to the community and that he participated in the attack in “broad daylight” in front of Neuman, who has been revered as a “pillar of the community,” a “family man” and a tireless advocate for people in his community, particularly young people, those who knew him have said in recent tributes.

Neuman retired in 2010 after serving as the police department’s longest-serving bomb squad technician with 28 years on the force. He was also a Vietnam veteran.

West Side residents said Neuman was regarded as a “pillar of the community,” who advocated for young people in the community.

Neuman was also a reverend at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church.

On June 26, St. Michael’s Pastor Paul Sims led more than 200 people who marched along West Monroe Street from St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church to Neuman’s house.

“We lost a great pillar of this community,” said Sims. “It’s time out for the senseless violence, it’s time for change in our community.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson, Superintendent Snelling, Alderman Jason Ervin and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears Ervin were among those who marched.

“We are coming together to find strength together but make no mistake about it, it’s accountability and opportunity,” Johnson said