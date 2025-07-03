West Side mourns loss of fire victims, including editor of Austin Voice 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Residents on Chicago’s West Side are mourning the loss of four people killed in a fire that is being investigated for arson.

Among the victims was Austin Voice Editor Brad Cummings, who founded the newspaper. The other victims were sisters Destiny Brown Henry, 28, and Gina Brown Henry, 32, and Jayceon Henry, 5, according to family members. Kyle Equnn Lee Jr., 5, reportedly remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to CBS 2 Chicago, Destiny and Regina were sisters, Jayceon was Regina Henry’s son.

A family member told the television station Regina Henry was three months pregnant at the time of her death.

The fire erupted in the early morning hours of June 26 in a three-floor, courtyard apartment building at 5222 W. North Ave. Police said the fire is being investigated as arson. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. A cash reward has been offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of an individual/s.

Alderman Emma Mitts (37th) said the fire displaced at least 27 people, with 13 of them left with few remaining possessions, nor any place to go.

Mitts told the Chicago Sun Times the fire started when someone placed Molotov cocktails at the building’s entrance and exit doors. She said the blaze trapped people inside and forced residents to jump from their apartment windows to escape.

Friends, family, faith leaders, businessmen and elected officials gathered June 30 in front of the charred building, which lost its roof to the fire. They remembered the victims with prayers and songs.

Reverend George Smith Jr. said he is related to victims Destiny, Gina and Jayceon.

“I’m really at a loss for words about my three cousins’ deaths…it hurts so bad. They lived life as good girls…I’m missing my little cousins. God needed y’all to the fullest…I loved the way they stayed together and respected their mother. They were good moms. Now I have three more angels watching over me…They are and were just more. This really hurts.”

In a statement Greater St. John Bible Church Senior Pastor Ira Acree, also co-chair of community advocacy organization Leaders Network, called the fire “senseless and devastating. My soul aches for them and for our entire community. We will not rest until those responsible for this horrific travesty are brought to justice and put behind bars.”

Cummings reportedly grew up in Austin in the 1940s as whites fled the neighborhood during the Great Migration. Congressman Danny Davis (D-IL 7) said Cummings started the Austin Voice after he lost his job as director of communications at St. Anne Hospital when the facility closed decades ago.

He served as editor and photographer for the Austin Voice, which has both a print and digital edition. The newspaper’s website on July 1 did not carry a story posted on the fire nor Cummings’ death.

Cummings reportedly had held a recent meeting to discuss the newspaper’s future as it faced heavy debts and rising operating costs.

The Chicago Crusader left a message on the voicemail of the Austin Voice for comment, but no one responded by Crusader press time Wednesday for its print edition.