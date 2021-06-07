West Side Leadership Academy to unveil renovated track with public ceremony

The Gary Community School Corporation is inviting the community to celebrate the recent restoration of the track at West Side Leadership Academy (900 Gerry St. in Gary) on Tuesday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m.

GCSC Manager Dr. Paige McNulty will be joined the Athletics staff, student athletes and a host of community stakeholders to officially open the track to the public.

At the conclusion of the brief program, everyone will be invited to take a ceremonious lap around the track.

“We especially want our students and stakeholders to see tangible results of our efforts,” said McNulty. “The restoration of West Side’s track is one of many signs that the District is headed in the righ direction.”

The ceremony will also be broadcast live on both the Gary Community School Corporation and West Side Leadership Academy Facebook pages.