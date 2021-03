Tickets for the game this Saturday are available for purchase at West Side Leadership Academy multiple days and multiple times. See info on the flyer!

Get your tickets today!

Tickets are $8 and are only good for the 12:30 p.m. game which is West Side vs. Elkhart.

Should West Side be victorious, they will face the winner of the Valpo vs. South Bend game at 7 p.m.