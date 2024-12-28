West Side Leadership Academy recognized for Outstanding Sportsmanship

The Gary Community School Corporation announced that West Side Leadership Academy has been recognized as a “First Team All Sportsmanship” team by the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA). This prestigious distinction reflects the school’s unwavering commitment to promoting sportsmanship, ethical behavior, and respect in high school athletics.

The recognition highlights West Side Leadership Academy’s dedication to cultivating a positive environment for student-athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators. By upholding the IHSAA’s “Principles of Sportsmanship,” the school has demonstrated its ability to lead by example, emphasizing inclusivity, respect, and community spirit.

Athletic Director Hank Kilander expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, “Sportsmanship is at the heart of what we value within the Gary Community School Corporation. This recognition is a testament to our students, staff, and community members who embody the principles of respect and fairness both on and off the field. We will continue to promote these values as they are essential to fostering strong and ethical leaders of tomorrow.”

West Side Leadership Academy’s achievement underscores the Gary Community School Corporation’s deeper commitment to character development through athletics. Sportsmanship in high school sports plays a vital role in teaching life skills such as teamwork, integrity, and resilience, which extend far beyond the game.

For more information about the Gary Community School Corporation and its programs, please visit www.garyschools.org.