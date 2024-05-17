West Side Leadership Academy Appoints Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer

The Gary Community School Corporation has announced the appointment of Angela Hamblin-Blakely as the head coach of the West Side Leadership Academy varsity girls’ basketball team. With an impressive list of career accomplishments including a 2021 induction into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, Blakely brings a wealth of experience and a passion for developing young athletes.

“I am beyond excited to enter into this new chapter where I can play a role in positively impacting the lives of young student athletes at West Side Leadership Academy,” said Hamblin-Blakely. “It means the world to me share the skills, fundamentals and lessons learned about a game I love so much.”

Hamblin-Blakely officially assumed the role earlier this month and has met with team members several times. Official conditioning will begin once the school year ends at the close of May.

Hamblin-Blakely admits she is shy about touting the many records she has broken and awards received, but acknowledges the love and support the community continues to show as a result of her amazing career.

Highlights of Hamblin-Blakely’s career:

Inducted in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame: 2021

High School: Gary Wallace 1994

College: University of Iowa 1998

1994 All-American honors from Kodak, USA Today and Parade Magazine, she was 1st team AP all-state and a 1994 Indiana All-Star… four-year varsity starter at Gary Lew Wallace High School, she graduated with 2,053 career points, graduating 6th in IHSAA girls basketball career points after averaging 26.2 points, 18 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 2 blocks her senior year… three-year starter at the University of Iowa, she earned two-time All-Big Ten Conference honors and was named the 1997 Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player, leading the Hawkeyes with averages of 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds that season… the 23rd pick of the 1998 WNBA Draft, she played with the Detroit Shock… A teacher and coach in Northwest Indiana, at Gary Schools, Lake Central, Bishop Noll and Calumet College of St. Joseph.

“I allow others to talk about my accomplishments,” laughed Hamblin-Blakely in a recent interview with Gary Community School Corporation PR consultant Chelsea Whittington. “I am focused on sharing skills with these ladies that will prepare them on the court, college and life after basketball.”

