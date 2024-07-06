“We’re Going to Have His Back” — Governors United Behind Biden-Harris Ticket

Democratic governors from across the country joined President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House to discuss the 2024 election, the urgency of defeating Donald Trump, and their shared commitment to working together to send the president and vice president back to the White House so they can continue delivering for the American people.

Coming out of the meeting, the message was clear: Joe Biden has governors’ backs, and they are proud to have his. Take a look at what they are saying below:

Democratic Governors Association Chair Governor Tim Walz: “[President Biden] has had our backs through COVID, through all of the recovery, all the things that have happened, the governors have his back and we’re working together just to make very, very clear on that. A path to victory in November is the number one priority, and that’s the number one priority of the president…. This is Joe from Scranton. He talks about building the middle class — he did it. He delivered. … What we saw in there today was a guy who was the guy that all of us believed in the first time who could beat Donald Trump — and did beat Donald Trump.”

Governor Kathy Hochul: “Representing states like New York all across America, we came together tonight to listen to President Biden tell us in his own words what his plans were. I am here to tell you today: President Joe Biden is in it to win it. And all of us said we pledged our support to him because the stakes could not be higher. On the eve of the Fourth of July celebration, we talk about how we transitioned under the monarchy and a tyranny that our founding fathers fought against. That we risk right now descending back into that very same place. We will stand with the President as we fight that force, that force being Donald Trump and together we’ll make sure that Americans know not just what Joe Biden did for all of us, and list of what he did for my state of New York is extraordinarily long, but where he is going in the future and where he is going to take this country. We feel very confident in his abilities. We talked about the plan and how he is going to be very focused on issues that matter to Americans and I feel very confident coming out of this meeting as well.”

Governor Wes Moore: “It was a great conversation with the president and the vice president because it was honest. It was candid. I think that we always believe that when you love someone, you tell them the truth. And I think we came in and we were honest about the feedback that we were getting, we were honest about the concerns that we were hearing from people, and we were also honest about the fact that — as the president continued to tell us and show us that he was all in — that we said that we would stand with him. Because as Governor Walz said, the president has always had our backs, we’re going to have his back as well. Because the results that we’ve been able to see under this administration have been undeniable in all of our individual states. But the thing that makes us most optimistic and most hopeful, is not necessarily that we’re afraid of an alternative, but also it’s that we’re hopeful for the future. And so we know we have work to do. We know that as we’re standing right here, we’re behind. But we also know that that path to be able to make sure that we can pull ahead in November is real and it’s going to take all of us in order to make it happen and to make it work. And we’re grateful to hear the level of excitement and the focus that the president and the vice president have about being victorious in November.”

Governor Dan Mckee: “We had an open and candid discussion that was welcomed by the President. Coming out of the meeting, it was very clear — President Biden continues to be all in on this election and we continue to be all in on supporting him.

The President and the governors will continue to work together to campaign for victory in November.”

Governor Roy Cooper: We had a good meeting with the President talking about what’s needed to win. Donald Trump is an existential threat to our democracy, and everyone in the room agreed that defeating him is imperative. President Biden told us he is definitely running for re-election, he is our nominee and we’ll continue doing everything we can to deliver North Carolina for him.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer: .@JoeBiden is our nominee. He is in it to win it and I support him.

Governor Gavin Newsom: I heard three words from the President tonight — he’s all in. And so am I. @JoeBiden’s had our back. Now it’s time to have his.

Governor John Carney: The President always says it’s a bad bet to bet against America. I believe it’s a bad bet to bet against @JoeBiden.

Governor Josh Green: I was with President Biden multiple times over the last year because of the Maui wildfires, and this was a guy who was on top of it. In this upcoming election, it is clear to me that we’re electing a commander in chief, not a debater in chief.

Governor Chris Murphy: .@JoeBiden has delivered FDR-level progress for the American people — including creating over 15 million new jobs (eight times more than the last three Republican presidents combined).

He is our nominee for President and I’m going to do everything I can to ensure he beats Trump.