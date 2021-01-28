‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ premieres this weekend on Lifetime

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Too Loud, Too Fast, Tell Too Much

This is what Wendy Williams’ parents would warn her against when she went out in public, as told in “Wendy Williams: The Movie” coming to the Lifetime network on January 30. The film is filled with juicy information about the talk show host’s life, and these tidbits are brought to viewers through a movie that has been sanctioned by the “Queen of New York radio” herself.

The first biopic about outspoken television host Wendy Williams premieres Saturday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, accompanied by the documentary “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!,” featuring a raw and emotional interview with Wendy, airing at 10 p.m.

Talk show host Williams executive produces the biopic on her life, revealing the highs and lows she has experienced throughout the years. Wendy has made herself the go-to source for great celebrity dish on her hit talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, but recently the spotlight has turned towards her. The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive. Ciera Payton takes on the lead role while Morocco Omari stars as Wendy’s ex-husband Kevin Hunter. Produced by Front Street for Lifetime and executive produced by Wendy Williams, Will Packer and Sheila Ducksworth. Darren Grant directs from a script written by Leigh Davenport and Scarlett Lacey.

I was able to take a peek at the movie, and I was thoroughly entertained and intrigued by what I saw. Williams was a go-getter and very committed to her career, which first started when she left New Jersey. She had a great upbringing; her parents even had a maid to come in and clean, but she was always urged to lose weight. She was crestfallen when she attended the birthday party of a white neighbor as a young teen, and while playing musical chairs, she broke the chair—even though she won the game. “I was the fat, Black girl who broke the chair,” she said. Williams was an effervescent young lady who dreamed of becoming a celebrity. And that she did! She also adapted a mantra, “A big girl can handle hers,” and this stayed with her throughout her career.

Williams secured her first DJ job at a radio station in D.C., and this is when she first started doing coke to suppress her appetite and keep her weight down. This was the beginning of her decades-long drug habit. Unfortunately, according to the film, she was also raped by one of her first guests on her radio program. She was sort of a “fly jock,” in the vein of Tom Joyner (even though she was probably driving or taking the train), when she commuted between D.C. and Queens, New York, to work at two radio stations. Afterward, she secured a job at HOT 97 in New York and started her own version of “hot topics,” where she would peruse the tabloids for juicy news about celebs. She was eventually fired from that station in 1998. She worked in Philly and eventually returned to New York, where she worked at WBLS from 2001 to 2009.

The film mentions that she was doing quite well and met her soon-to-be husband, Kevin Hunter, in a nightclub. It was just about love at first sight, although Williams admits that although Hunter was a party promoter, she referred to him as a “thug.” She said that he had a heart of gold. This was around the mid-90s, and Williams wanted her outside body to match her inside “big” personality. She went to get liposuction and a breast implant. “I’m a big girl who needs big girls,” she told the plastic surgeon, with Hunter by her side.

Hunter would eventually be her lover, manager, confidante, husband and father to their infant son, Kevin Jr., whom Williams gave birth to in 2000. But not before Williams suffered with devastating miscarriages and even a still born that she would be forced to deliver in 1999. She was diagnosed with Graves disease, which caused her to fall out during a broadcast of “The Wendy Williams Show” years later, and fans seemed to be unforgiving.

For all the criticism about Williams’ cut-throat brand of radio to be further magnified on television, Williams has gone through a lot and persevered as a Black woman in entertainment. Her show has been running since 2008. And I haven’t even touched on Hunter’s undying commitment to other women—as Williams discovered that he was cheating on her about two decades before her now famous divorce last year. Only the film can tell it better. Watch “Wendy Williams: The Movie” on the Lifetime network on January 30.

Wendy Williams: What a Mess! – January 30 – 10 p.m.

In this feature length documentary, Williams, the self-anointed Queen of all Media, sheds her private persona and speaks directly to the camera, discussing every inch of joy and humiliation she has experienced since childhood. From her apartment in Manhattan, we’re with Wendy during the course of her divorce, as she deals with being a ‘Hot Topic’ and finds a way to right her ship again. It’s a raw, no holds barred look with never-before heard truths about Wendy’s notorious feuds with celebrities, her shocking divorce, her childhood and the private darkness she has endured. This is the story of a self-made woman who finds herself at the start of a new life, uncertain of the future, but ready to reclaim her crown. The documentary is produced by eOne and Creature Films for Lifetime. Executive producers include Wendy Williams, Tara Long, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez, Sarah Girgis and Joie Jacoby. Brie Miranda Bryant and Gena McCarthy serve as executive producers for Lifetime.

Elaine Hegwood Bowen is the author of “Old School Adventures from Englewood—South Side of Chicago.” For book information http://tinyurl.com/om4hvgo or email: editor91210@yahoo.com.