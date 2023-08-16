Weekend-long closure scheduled on southbound I-57 at the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) as part of ongoing bridge work

Traffic will be routed onto a ramp that reconnects with southbound I-57 near Kedzie Avenue

A weekend-long closure of southbound I-57 between the CSX Railroad and the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) is scheduled this weekend to complete bridge paving work as part of the I-294/I-57 Project. While all lanes are closed, traffic will be detoured onto a ramp at the CSX Railroad that reconnects with southbound I-57. Delays are expected.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place in advance to alert drivers to the lane closures and construction. Up-to-date information regarding closures will be available in the Illinois Tollway’s Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.

Beginning Friday, August 18, overnight lane closures on southbound I-57 between the CSX Railroad and I-294 are scheduled to begin with a single lane closing at 9 p.m., followed by all mainline lanes at 11 p.m.

When the southbound I-57 lane closures are in place, traffic will be diverted onto the ramp to northbound I-294, which also reconnects to southbound I-57 south of the I-294/I-57 Interchange near Kedzie Avenue. There are several exit and entrance points along the ramp and drivers should follow posted detour signage for southbound I-57 in order to avoid accidentally exiting onto northbound I-294.

In addition, to accommodate this work, the ramp connecting southbound I-294 to southbound I-57 will be reduced to one lane.

The lane closures and detour are schedule to remain in place through the weekend and reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday, August 21.

The Illinois Tollway is wrapping up work to widen the CSX Railroad Bridge on I-57 as part of the I-294/I-57 Interchange Project. Later this month, I-57 is scheduled to shift into its final configuration with four lanes of traffic open in both directions.

This work is part of the second phase of the I-294/I-57 Interchange Project. In September 2022, the Tollway completed and opened four new ramps to connect southbound I-57 to I-294 and I-294 to northbound I-57, including a flyover ramp bridge. Additional work on this project includes the reconstruction of the I-57 median and the widening of the I-57 mainline, as well as drainage improvements, erosion and sediment control, retaining wall and bridge construction.

Maps and construction information about the Tri-State Tollway (I-294)/I-57 Interchange Project is available in the Project’s section on the Tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com.

The $719 million I-294/I-57 Interchange Project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Tollway.

The new interchange is improving travel by providing customers with completed access between the two interstates. For the first time, the new I-294/I-57 Interchange provides motorists with access between I-294 and I-57, including a new interchange at 147th Street.

Work Zone Safety

Construction zone speed limits are in effect in all construction zones 24/7 and drivers should continue to watch for changing traffic patterns and use caution, especially when workers are present.

The Illinois Tollway reminds motorists that the “Move Over Law” requires motorists to change lanes or to slow down and proceed with caution when passing any vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights activated. If you see flashing lights ahead, please move over or slow down.

Illinois State Police have zero tolerance for drivers speeding in work zones or failure to comply with the Move Over Law. The minimum penalty for speeding in a work zone is $250 with up to a $25,000 fine and a 14-year jail sentence for hitting a roadway worker. Penalties for failure to slow down or move over for a vehicle on the shoulder with flashing lights includes up to a $10,000 fine, 2-year suspension of driving privileges and jail time, in extreme cases.

