Wearing Masks Soon To Be A Thing Of The Past

With the veto of SB 5 being overturned, will State officials regret handcuffing local health officials that guided us this far?

By Patrick Forrest

Indiana lawmakers on Monday, May 10, voted to override Governor Eric Holcomb’s veto of Senate Bill 5, an action that voids local COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

Senate Bill 5 terminated local health orders from local health officials that were more stringent than what was ordered by the state.

In order to go back into effect, they will need to be approved by either local city councils, mayors or county legislative bodies, depending on who has jurisdiction. Moving forward, any future orders from a local health official during an emergency would have to be approved as well.

Governor Holcomb argued Indiana is in a good economic situation partially due to the quick action taken during the pandemic at the local level, and that this veto override was a step backward.

“I would have hoped that such sweeping change could wait until we gathered all the relevant experts and stakeholders to strike the right balance regarding local health authority during emergencies and avoid discouraging laudable service in the field of public health,” Holcomb said. “Especially knowing that it’s locally elected officials who appoint the local department of health board that hires the local health director in the first place.”

While the governor is careful to criticize those in his own party for their move, Senator Eddie Melton was much more direct in his criticism of the move.

“It’s disappointing to see the supermajority take such a regressive and harmful step—even as we continue dealing with a pandemic that has killed thousands of Hoosiers. Political games like this are not beneficial to anyone, and it’s unfortunate that the residents of our state will be the ones to pay for bad public policy like SEA 5. The public health and safety of Hoosiers is a top priority for my caucus, and we will continue to fight against the insertion of big government and politics in health decisions.”

The move is the latest in a string of nationwide positions from Republicans hoping to return to normal and making mask wearing a partisan issue.

Polling conducted by KFF Health Tracking indicates that 87 percent of Democrats are wearing masks when they go outdoors as compared to 55 percent of Republicans.

“When the state is dealing with a public health crisis, the last thing we need to do is tie the hands of local health departments and prevent them from putting essential health measures in place.

“Local health officials have the best understanding of the scope of health emergencies in their communities. To intentionally put up barriers that make it difficult for them to implement necessary health protections, is big government overreach that is very dangerous,” Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor said in a statement.

“After the year we just had, I really don’t know how those on the other side of the aisle can move to strip local health officials of their power to establish health protections. Health experts should have the ability to rely on their training and expertise to make decisions on the best way to confront crises in their own communities.”