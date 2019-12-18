Wealth creation firm presents financial education seminar

Conversations on gold and crypto currency featured

Dr. Angel Shaw is no stranger to hard work. She is the Managing Partner at Real Wealth Creation, LLC and author of the first known scholarly work to demonstrate the validity of lean principles in professional association membership-based organizations.

To start the New Year, Real Wealth Creation is hosting an event that features strategies to build, preserve, create and protect wealth called FREEDOM!!! Dream, Believe, Do 2020.

A particular draw to this discussion is her specific focus on the investment in pure gold bullion and information about crypto currency.

Shaw and a team of co-hosts will present a full-day workshop on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Chateau, 530 W. 61st Avenue in Merrillville, IN.

A visionary entrepreneur focused on building wealth in her community Shaw explains, “At some point, currency as we know it will go away and gold will be the lucrative option. I want to help educate those who are interested in building wealth to these types of investments and more.”

Workshops will feature topics such as additional income creation, wealth protection, Home-based Business Tax Liability Reduction and Gold/Crypto Conversations. Attendees will receive an increment of free gold bullion and cryptocurrency, and lunch will be provided. Tickets are available until January 11 at www.purplepass.com/realwealthgold.

“As we enter a new decade, this is the perfect time to give greater attention to our finances while learning more about the upcoming trends that will impact our savings and investments,” said Shaw. “Our financial freedom rests with us.”

For more information, visit realwealthcreation.gold. Dr. Shaw is open to discussing wealth creation opportunities in detail with those who are interested. Send an inquiry to DrShaw@realwealthcreation.gold or call 312- 770-0044.