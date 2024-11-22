“WE REMEMBER HAROLD” Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Chicago’s Oak Woods Cemetery 

Thirty-seven years ago, the city of Chicago was shaken to its core. Harold Washington, the city’s first Black mayor and a transformative political figure, suffered a fatal heart attack on November 25, 1987, in his City Hall office, the day before Thanksgiving. His death marked a devastating moment not just for Chicagoans but for people across the nation who had followed his groundbreaking political journey. News of his passing swept through the city like wildfire, long before the advent of social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, leaving an indelible mark on the collective memory of those who lived through that era.

If he were alive today, Harold Washington would have turned 102 years old in 2024. Despite his untimely death, his legacy continues to resonate with countless Chicagoans who remember him as a leader who defied the odds to become the 51st mayor of the city. On Monday, November 25, 2024, the Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee (MHWLC) will honor his life and contributions during the annual “We Remember Harold” wreath-laying ceremony at Oak Woods Cemetery on Chicago’s South Side. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., offering an opportunity for residents to celebrate and reflect on the lasting impact of Washington’s leadership.

The cemetery is also the final resting place of several prominent Black figures, including Olympian Jesse Owens, journalist and activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett, and Ebony and Jet magazine founder John H. Johnson. During the ceremony, participants will include individuals from multiple generations, a youth ROTC brigade, and a TAPS wreath presentation. Among the speakers scheduled to address the gathering are Fifth Ward Alderman Desmon Yancy, Dr. Barbara Norman, a former Washington administration official and CEO of DATANOR Research Institute, and Illinois State Senator Mattie Hunter, who recently sponsored a $400,000 state grant for a Harold Washington memorial statue in Springfield. The diverse lineup reflects the wide-reaching influence of Washington’s leadership.

Alderman Yancy expressed his deep admiration for Washington, calling it an honor to deliver the keynote remarks. “Harold’s memory reminds us of the power of leadership rooted in equity, inclusion, and service to all,” Yancy said. He will be joined by other community leaders, including sixth grader King Hutchinson of Burnside Scholastic Academy and Reverend Damon O. Smith of Liberty Baptist Church, who will each share reflections on Washington’s life and legacy.

The event is organized by the Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee, a Chicago-based nonprofit comprising members of Washington’s inner circle. The organization’s president, Loisteen Walker, emphasized the importance of continuing to honor Washington’s contributions. “Harold Washington forever deserves and will always have our deepest appreciation and respect,” Walker said. The committee’s mission is to perpetuate his legacy and ensure his vision for an equitable Chicago remains alive.

Harold loved politics. Washington’s leadership is remembered as a turning point in Chicago’s political history. A native Chicagoan raised in the city’s historic Bronzeville neighborhood, he grew up in a family deeply involved in civic life. His father was an attorney, and his mother, a homemaker and singer, was a precinct captain. Washington attended Roosevelt University and Northwestern Law School before embarking on a political career that spanned more than two decades.

Washington became involved in local 3rd Ward politics under Chicago Alderman and future Congressman Ralph Metcalfe. He served as an Illinois state representative and senator before being elected to Congress in 1981. He became revered and widely respected for being a highly intelligent, well-read, down-to-earth people person, and excellent orator. By the time he ran for mayor, the shrewd former machine Democrat and progressive Black legislator had established a reputation as a pragmatic and forward-thinking legislator who fought tirelessly for the rights of marginalized communities.

This dynamically astute veteran political leader challenged the Black community with the rallying cry “We Shall See in ’83” to register 50,000 new voters and raise $1 million before Washington would commit to running for Mayor. In response, the Black community mobilized over 100,000 new Black voters and raised more than $2.5 million, a testament to the community’s faith in his vision and a significant example of Black political power.

He became Chicago’s 1st Black Mayor. Washington’s victory was a historic moment for the city, achieved through an unprecedented coalition of Black, Latino, and progressive white voters. It was fiercely combative, racially divisive and intensively brutal, but the hard-won campaign saw 99% of the city’s Black community vote. His tenure as mayor was marked by efforts to reform city government, increase transparency, and promote equity in city services.

It seems like yesterday. Yet even today, in 2024, the pride in his achievements, as well as the painful memories surrounding the end of this historic ‘Mayoral Miracle,’ which began with his monumental election on April 12, 1983, today remains fresh in the hearts and minds of many inter-generational activists, political enthusiasts, historical researchers, and Washington’s most precious constituency – – every day Chicago residents and multi-generational admirers.

Dr. Barbara Norman, a founding member of the MHWLC, described his leadership as “strategically innate” and focused on liberation and equality. “The legacy of Mayor Washington remains socially and politically relevant, alive and well for today and the future,” Norman said. “Our mission is to reignite the progressive spirit of unity and keep alive the essential purposeful philosophies of equity, opportunity, inclusion, and dedicated service embodied by Mayor Washington during his life.”

The timing of this year’s ceremony, in the wake of a contentious 2024 election, adds a layer of poignancy to the remembrance. The nation faces challenges as the newly elected administration signals a shift in policies that could jeopardize federal education funding and other programs. Walker believes Washington would have urged action in the face of such adversity. “Now, more than ever, it is vital that we concerned citizens and activists join with our key allies in redoubling efforts for positive social change,” she said.

For many Chicagoans, the memory of Washington’s transformative leadership serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of what is possible when communities unite behind a shared vision.

