We need a revival of spirit and the will to win

We have got to do better. Most people are good by nature, and yet a ruthless, raucous minority keeps the rest of us in constant apprehension about the madness that engulfs us all – no matter where we are, day or night.

The loss of innocent lives along the Gaza Strip is an abomination. Regardless of our political preferences, to indulge such carnage without ceaseless moral outrage, and solutions, reflects a frightening level of tolerance.

The inhumane Russian aggression on the Ukrainian people only promises to get worse in the ensuing months, and this all seems to tragically cause comparatively little uproar compared to atrocities occurring in Haiti.

The international issues are far flung and seemingly incessant. But the truth is, our domestic terrorism and rampant gun violence is comparable to the worst assaults on human life anywhere, while U.S. leaders do nothing.

God wants more than “prayers and thoughts” for survivors and victims of the unthinkable. We are divinely assigned to act as vessels of his Holy will. That makes us responsible for all who suffer and those in paths of destruction.

Often circumstances seem overwhelming, and it’s difficult to imagine how one person can make a difference. The opposite is true. No one can do everything, but imagine the potential for change if everyone did something.

No matter how challenging your circumstances, someone, somewhere has it worse. Much worse. So, no matter what your capacity may be to give your treasure, time or talent, someone stands to benefit.

Conversely, if we become complacent in our distant silos, we can be assured of a bad situation only getting worse. Any measure of compassion to address a societal shortcoming, whether around the corner or around the world, is a harbinger of hope.

Starting close to home, let’s figure out what we can do as families, neighbors, colleagues, parishioners and friends – individually and collectively – to arrest and eliminate the insidious level of disdain that disorients our better angels.

The devil is a liar. If you are doing little or nothing to confront issues, begin with a genuine commitment to get involved and explore possibilities. If you are already deeply engaged in activities designed to precipitate change, set your thinking to how you can take it to another level, and kindred spirits you can bring into the fold.

We are STILL more than conquerors!

CIRCLE CITY CONNECTION by Vernon A. Williams is a series of essays on myriad topics that include social issues, human interest, entertainment and profiles of difference-makers who are forging change in a constantly evolving society. Williams is a 40-year veteran journalist based in Indianapolis, IN – commonly referred to as The Circle City. Send comments or questions to: [email protected].