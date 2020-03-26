We lost them to COVID-19

They are not statistics, but loved ones

By Erick Johnson

They were high ranking police officers and educators. One served in the Army. Another worked for NBC News. Another served the American Red Cross.

Today, their family, past and present co-workers and friends are mourning their deaths from COVID-19. They’re many more that look like them, but health departments across the country report only their ages and gender. But the Crusader researched and learned their identity from news reports. Thedeadly virus that killed them has affected every race, culture and socioeconomic group. But Black lives and deaths matter and not enough attention is given to the disenfranchised during any crisis, including this one.

We found 11 victims of color, some of whom excelled and made a deep impact on others in their careers. They lived productive lives in New York, Chicago, Detroit New Orleans, St. Louis and other great cities.

To prevent the spread of the virus, most of them were forced to die alone in hospital rooms. Away from their families and loved ones, they spent their final days battling a virus that has claimed over 23,000 lives worldwide.

They had underlying medical conditions, but they pushed through them and went on to successful lives. Two of them, Patricia Frieson and Carl Redd were from the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side.

Some were young in the prime of the careers. Others were retired citizens enjoying their golden years with the ones they loved.

Despite their sacrifice and impact, most of them will not get a fitting funeral or memorial service that reflects how they lived. COVID-19 is a cruel virus that separates victims from loved ones in both life and death. It’s pain that grieving loved ones will feel for years or even decades to come.

Seven of the 11 victims were men, reinforcing reports that say males are more likely to die from COVID-19 than females.

With the U.S. death toll now over 1,000, the dead are becoming more of a number than a human face with a life behind it.

Not Lenard Wells. He was a retired, high-ranking police officer who served on Milwaukee’s police force for nearly three decades. Many knew him as simply “Lenny.” He was 69 when he died.

For 27 years on the Milwaukee Police Department, Lenny worked tirelessly to bring racial equity as president of the League of Martin, an association for Black police officers.

When he began his law enforcement career in 1973, Wells was part of the first recruit class under a federally-mandated affirmative action program. Nine other minorities, including a woman, were among 65 people in his class who broke racial and gender barriers on the force, which like so many law enforcement agencies in big cities, have gone decades without reflecting the diverse populations in the cities they serve.

Lenny climbed the police ranks for nearly three decades, serving as an undercover officer, before continuing on to work in the Traffic Enforcement Division and later as a district shift commander and as a detective, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The newspaper reported that Wells mentored countless officers and helped them prepare for promotional exams. One colleague said Lenny wanted them to be “guardians, not warriors.” To many, Lenny was a leader, a trailblazer, a legend.

Judy Wilson-Griffin was a Black nurse who touch many lives at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in the greater St. Louis area. She was the first person in the St. Louis region to die from COVID-19.

A St. Louis County executive identified her only as a St. Louis County woman in announcing her death March 20. But her employer identified her in a statement, saying that she was a “beloved member of our family. Our hearts break for her family and friends and we will keep them in our prayers as we cope with the loss of our cherished colleague and friend.”

Dez-Ann Romain in New York City was just 36 years old when she died. Her death woke up many who believed that COVID-19 was a virus that only killed senior citizens. She was a principal at Brooklyn Democracy Academy, a public high school in Brooklyn. She left behind an institution that deeply loved her for her boundless energy and her strong devotion to the school’s student body, especially its Black students.

“She looked at every single kid as her personal mission,” said her mentor, Courtney Winkfield in the New York Times. “She knew every kid’s back story, their family members, what was going on with them and how to motivate them.”

Larry Edgeworth worked at NBC News at Rockefeller Center in New York for 25 years. He served most of those years as an audio technician. Edgeworth died March 19 after testing positive for COVID-19. He worked in the technician room on the fifth floor, just three floors below the studio where the iconic Saturday Night Light Live show is taped.

But Edgeworth was a brother who enjoyed working behind the scenes. NBC News President Andrew Lack said that colleagues were fortunate to work with him over the years.

Carl Redd was a lifelong Chicagoan who lived in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. A retired HVAC repairman, in 1978 Redd enlisted in the Army. He served about six years before he was honorably discharged. Before he fell ill, Redd would get up early to take his grandson to school. He had been married for 35 years to his wife, Lillian, who reportedly while wearing a face mask, gloves and a gown, spoon-fed him during his battle with the virus.

Redd will be buried alongside military veterans at Abraham National Cemetery in Elwood. There won’t be any special military honors. They have been suspended because of the virus.

Patricia Frieson was Illinois’ first death from COVID-19. She died March 17. She was also longtime resident of Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. In news reports, Freison was described as a God-loving, devoted member of Progressive Beulah Pentecostal Church, where she sang with her sisters with a powerful voice.

As she battled COVID-19 Frieson posted this message on her Facebook page from the hospital.

“Until the good Lord calls Me away from this world to the next, I want to make it clear that I believe in Jesus Christ as the True Lord and Savior. Despite the fact that I am human, and I fail a lot of times, I believe that Jesus is the son of God, who was sacrificed on the cross, and died for our sins. He loves us dearly (far more than we deserve) and forgives our sins if we are in repentance. His Word says ‘who so ever believeth in Me, will be granted eternal life.”