We Are The Village, Inc. to Host First Annual Toy and Coat Giveaway

We Are The Village Inc. will host its first annual “Santa’s Helping Hands Workshop” on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St. in Gary. During the event, children will be able to take pictures with Santa, pick their favorite toy and receive a winter coat. Gary native Jaunesia Davis is the founder of We Are The Village, Inc.

“I am so excited and blessed to be able to give back to my community during this season of giving,” said Davis. “I also look forward to meeting more members of my community and sharing the mission of We Are the Village, Inc.”

Davis set a goal to serve 80 families (that pre-registered) during this inaugural occasion. There will be vendors present to share information and resources with parents. Some of the organizations include Saved By Jo, I AM THEM and the Melanin Girls Club.

“As I am out in the community, I encounter so many who are in need of help, and I just want to be a blessing and a resource to them all.”

Recently, Davis received a $1,000 grant from the Legacy Foundation, which gave a much-needed boost in support to the fundraising efforts in support of Santa’s Helping Hands Workshop. Donations are still being accepted at www.wearethevillageinc.com, CashApp: $WeAreTheVillageInc or Zelle: wearethevillageinc@gmail.com.

For more information about We Are The Village Inc., visit www.wearethevillageinc.com, Facebook or call (219) 777-8170.