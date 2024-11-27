We are Crusading for you!

For over 84 years, the Chicago Crusader has been a steadfast advocate, voice, and chronicler of the Black experience. Our commitment to our readers goes beyond mere reporting—it is a crusade for truth, justice, and equality. As a member of the Black Press, the Crusader shoulders the responsibility of not only documenting our community’s struggles but also celebrating its triumphs. This second editorial continues our call to action: the Black community must control its narrative and amplify its voice.

The mainstream media has long failed to adequately represent or understand the nuances of Black life. This failure was starkly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, where healthcare disparities resulted in disproportionate deaths in Black communities. While others ignored or delayed reporting, the Crusader was at the forefront, unveiling these inequities through a two-year series that forced policymakers to address this critical issue. Our work is proof that the Black Press is not a luxury but a necessity.

Let us now turn to the stories that exemplify the power and purpose of the Crusader. These stories fall into the realms of reporting, educating, and advocating. Most importantly, they represent our unwavering commitment to crusading for our community.

Each of the stories is a testament to the role the Crusader plays in uncovering hidden truths, advocating for the marginalized, and ensuring our voices are heard.

A Call to Action

As we gather with family and friends this Thanksgiving season, let us reflect on the vital role the Black Press has played in our lives. From chronicling our history to advocating for our future, the Crusader has been there every step of the way. But we cannot do this alone.

On Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2024, we urge you to support the Crusader by making a donation, subscribing, or advertising your business or event. Beyond monetary support, let us commit to uplifting and valuing the institutions that fight for us daily. The Black Press is a lifeline in the ongoing fight for equality, dignity, and empowerment. Together, we must ensure it thrives.

Aluta continua—the struggle continues.

Chicago Crusader: Stories That Made a Difference

1. Drowning in Neglect: Our investigation into the neglected Don Nash Pool in South Shore highlighted institutional apathy. After our reporting, the Chicago Park District repaired and reopened this vital community resource in 2023.

2. Fighting COVID Disparities: The Crusader became the first newspaper in Illinois to report COVID-19 infections by race in 20 Black ZIP codes. This groundbreaking series shone a light on a deadly disparity that demanded action from healthcare leaders.

3. Trauma Center Victory: Chronicling the 12-year struggle of protestors for a trauma center at the University of Chicago, we witnessed and reported the ultimate victory in 2017—a triumph for health equity on Chicago’s South Side.

4. Reclaiming Justice for Roosevelt Myles: Our relentless reporting on Roosevelt Myles’ case—spanning 28 articles—helped spotlight his fight for exoneration. Today, his case is a beacon of hope for countless others wrongly convicted.

5. Protecting Black Workers: When Rosebud Restaurant discriminated against hundreds of Black applicants, the Crusader uncovered the story, forcing accountability and advocating for fair hiring practices.

6. Restoring History: After our feature on the 63rd Street Beach House’s decay, repairs were initiated. Similarly, our reports on Margaret Burroughs’ crumbling mansion emphasized the need to preserve our cultural landmarks.

7. Dialysis Hustle 4-Part Series: This investigative series exposed exploitation in the dialysis industry, shedding light on alarming practices affecting vulnerable Black patients. The report’s impact reached Congress, leading to a hearing that explored the need for systemic reform. Additionally, the series sparked a documentary, amplifying its reach and influence.8. Traveling While Black: This feature examined the pervasive issue of racial profiling in airline travel, using the experience of a prominent former judge as a case study. The story resonated nationwide, prompting deeper conversations about the challenges Black travelers face and calls for industry-wide changes to address discrimination.

9. Chicago’s Red Summer: By re-examining the 1919 Chicago race riots and others across Illinois, this story brought renewed attention to racial violence during a critical era. The report gained national recognition, with the White House contacting the Crusader to announce plans for a monument in Springfield, Illinois, commemorating this painful chapter of American history.

10. What’s Wrong with Pops? This heartfelt series delved into dementia and aging in Black families, exploring the emotional and practical challenges of caring for loved ones. By providing resources and support, the series fostered greater awareness and empathy for families navigating these difficult journeys.

11. Cancer Stalks As A Silent Killer in Black America: This in-depth exploration of cancer’s impact on Black communities covered rising incidence rates, disparities in treatment, and advancements in research. The report emphasized the importance of early detection and equitable healthcare, empowering readers with vital information to combat the disease.

12. Examination of Black Contractors: This feature investigated the systemic exclusion of Black contractors from city, state, and federal public works projects. By highlighting their ongoing fight for equity and inclusion, the Crusader amplified their voices and spurred discussions about improving diversity in contracting opportunities.

13. Remembering the Black Mecca: This extensive feature celebrated Chicago as the first “Black Mecca,” documenting the city’s pivotal role in African American progress during the Great Black Migrations I & II. The story honored the cultural, social, and economic advancements that shaped Chicago’s Black community, inspiring pride and reflection.

14.The Decline of Black Economic Progress: This powerful report highlighted the alarming stagnation and regression in Black economic advancement. Recognized for its depth, the story was featured on the National Urban League’s website, reaching a broader audience. The Crusader also conducted an extensive follow-up report on the fight for reparations, emphasizing the need for systemic solutions to address historical inequities.

15. Chicago Heights VA Center Vets Declare Victory: After persistent reporting by the Crusader on the struggles faced by veterans at the Chicago Heights VA Center, changes were finally made. A new director was appointed, and vital programs were restored, giving veterans renewed hope and access to better services.

16. Veterans Affairs to Probe Director of Chicago Heights VA: The Crusader’s investigative reporting revealed mismanagement and neglect at the Chicago Heights VA Center, prompting the Department of Veterans Affairs to launch a formal probe into the center’s leadership. This marked a critical step toward accountability and reform.

17. Dr. Green Calls for More Black Doctors: Highlighting the pressing need for diversity in the medical field, this story chronicled Dr. Green’s efforts to address healthcare disparities by advocating for more Black doctors. The report inspired community dialogue about pathways to medical careers for young Black students.

18. 215 Bodies Found Buried Behind Jackson, Mississippi Jail: The Crusader brought national attention to the shocking discovery of 215 bodies buried behind a Mississippi jail. This story raised questions about the prison system’s dark history and sparked calls for a deeper investigation into past injustices.

19. Occupational Cancer Is Killing Firefighters: This report exposed the alarming rates of occupational cancer among firefighters, particularly in underserved communities. The story underscored the urgent need for better protections, early screenings, and workplace reforms to safeguard those who risk their lives daily.

20. Rep. Davis Warns of Project 2025’s ‘Grave Danger’: U.S. Representative Davis sounded the alarm about the potential impacts of Trump’s Project 2025, citing “grave danger” to his district and the nation. The Crusader’s in-depth analysis unpacked the project’s implications, galvanizing community awareness and activism.

21. Commissioner Lowry’s Free Screening Resolution: The Crusader reported on Commissioner Lowry’s groundbreaking resolution to provide free mammogram and prostate cancer screenings. This initiative aimed to reduce racial disparities in early detection and treatment, particularly among underserved populations.

22. Shootings and Homicides Drop in Auburn Gresham: In a rare piece of good news, the Crusader highlighted a significant drop in shootings and homicides in Auburn Gresham. The report celebrated the community’s efforts and credited local initiatives for making the neighborhood safer.

23. Whitney Houston Look-Alike Moves to Top of Kidney Transplant List: A human-interest story that captured the community’s attention, this piece shared the journey of a Whitney Houston look-alike who moved to the top of the kidney transplant list. The story brought awareness to organ donation and the critical need for equitable healthcare access.

24. The Nancy Green Story: “Original Aunt Jemima” (2015): The Crusader revisited the story of Nancy Green, the original Aunt Jemima, highlighting her significant contributions to American culture and her work as an advocate and storyteller. The report sparked critical conversations about the exploitation of Black imagery in advertising and the need to honor her legacy accurately.

25. Major Robert H. Lawrence: NASA’s Course Reversal: The Crusader honored Major Robert H. Lawrence, the first Black astronaut, by bringing renewed attention to his achievements. Our coverage coincided with NASA’s recognition of Lawrence on the 50th anniversary of his death, ensuring his place in history was finally acknowledged.

26. The Annie Malone Story: Mentor to Madame C.J. Walker: This feature celebrated the life of Annie Malone, a pioneering entrepreneur and philanthropist who built a haircare empire and owned four Gothic mansions on King Drive. By spotlighting her legacy, the Crusader inspired readers with her profound impact on Black wealth and community upliftment.

27. The Golden 13: Desegregating the U.S. Navy: The story of the Golden 13 highlighted the bravery and achievements of the first Black officers in the U.S. Navy. Their success paved the way for desegregation in the military, and the Crusader’s coverage emphasized their enduring legacy in the fight for equality.

28. Loving It After 50 Years: America’s First Black-Owned McDonald’s: This story chronicled the history of the first Black-owned McDonald’s in Woodlawn, a milestone in economic empowerment. The report celebrated the 50th anniversary of this achievement, showing how Black entrepreneurship can transform communities.

29. The Black Olympians of 1936: This piece honored the Black athletes who competed alongside Jesse Owens in the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Often overshadowed in history, the Crusader shed light on their courage and contributions during a time of global racial tension.

30. The Untold Story of Harold Washington’s Resting Place: The Crusader explored the history of Oak Woods Cemetery, where Harold Washington, Chicago’s first Black mayor, was laid to rest. The piece delved into how the cemetery earned its unique honor and its role in preserving Black history.

31. Ethel Payne: The First Lady of the Black Press: This story revisited the life of Ethel Payne, a trailblazing journalist often overlooked in history. The Crusader brought her contributions to light, from her fearless reporting to her role as a voice for the voiceless in the fight for civil rights.

32. • Black Beauty: When Black Jockeys Ruled the Kentucky Derby: A historical feature that celebrated the dominance of Black jockeys in the early years of the Kentucky Derby. This story educated readers on the forgotten history of their contributions and the racial barriers they overcame.

33. BLACK AND GOLD: The 2016 Olympics Special Section: The Crusader created a special section highlighting the achievements of African American athletes at the 2016 Olympics. This tribute celebrated their excellence and perseverance on the global stage, inspiring pride and unity in the Black community.

34. Four Years and Counting: South Shore Flood Repairs: After years of neglect, the Crusader’s reporting on the flooded underpass in South Shore led to action. The city drained the underpass and installed a pump system to prevent future flooding, showcasing the impact of persistent advocacy journalism.

35. Participating in the Dyett High School Hunger Strike: Joining forces with the Black Press Collaborative, the Crusader amplified the voices of activists in a hunger strike to save Dyett High School. This support drew wider attention to the issue, helping secure the school’s future.

36. Reopening Public Pools in Black Wards: In 2022, the Crusader worked with the Black Press Collaborative to pressure the city to reopen 28 public pools in Black neighborhoods during the summer. The effort ensured that Black children had access to safe and recreational spaces.

37. Demanding Accountability for Police Officers with Extremist Ties: The Crusader played a leading role in urging Mayor Brandon Johnson to fire eight police officers with ties to extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. This initiative demonstrated the paper’s commitment to advocating for justice and equity.

38. Heroes in Da’Hood: The Crusader’s annual ceremony honored unsung community activists who made significant contributions to their neighborhoods. This event celebrated grassroots leaders and inspired others to give back through service and advocacy.

39. Reopening Public Pools in Black Wards: In 2022, the Crusader worked with the Black Press Collaborative to pressure the city to reopen 28 public pools in Black neighborhoods during the summer. The effort ensured that Black children had access to safe and recreational spaces.

40. Demanding Accountability for Police Officers with Extremist Ties: The Crusader played a leading role in urging Mayor Brandon Johnson to fire eight police officers with ties to extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. This initiative demonstrated the paper’s commitment to advocating for justice and equity.

41. Heroes in Da’Hood: The Crusader’s annual ceremony honored unsung community activists who made significant contributions to their neighborhoods. This event celebrated grassroots leaders and inspired others to give back through service and advocacy.

42. Dashonn Maggette: Crusader Reporting Leads to a New Trial: The Crusader’s investigative reporting on Dashonn Maggette’s case uncovered critical evidence of judicial misconduct and legal errors. The story not only shone a spotlight on his fight for justice but also led to a formal request for a new trial, reigniting hope for a fair resolution.

43. The Darius Elam Story: A 41-Year Injustice: This story chronicled the harrowing journey of Darius Elam, a wrongfully convicted Chicago man who spent 41 years in a Texas jail. The Crusader’s reporting exposed the legal failures and systemic inequities that led to his prolonged incarceration, amplifying calls for exoneration and justice.