Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday, Aug. 3

Get Ready for Back-to-School with Free Screenings & Affordable

Immunizations at pharmacies across the nation

Nearly 4,600 pharmacies nationwide are hosting Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to help families prioritize their health this back-to-school season. Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like flu, HPV, tetanus, hepatitis and more. Select stores will also feature vision screenings making it even easier for customers to access the resources they need.

“As a back-to-school destination, Walmart’s Wellness Day provides a unique opportunity for families to streamline health needs and school supply shopping,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s Senior Vice President of Pharmacy. “It’s one of our favorite times of the year and we are thrilled we can provide affordable health options for communities across the country on Wellness Day to help start the school year off strong.”

Wellness Day also offers families a chance to chat with pharmacists and learn more about ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Customers can even learn about our Health & Wellness offerings and solutions. Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, BMI and vision screenings (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including COVID-19, flu, HPV, pneumonia, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days since 2014 and have contributed more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medical professional shortage areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for health care in these communities. To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

