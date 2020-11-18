Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart understands a Thanksgiving dinner may be hard to achieve this year. So, the company has teamed up with Ibotta, a technology company, to save customers money and give away free Thanksgiving dinners.
The following food items can be redeemed as 100% cash back offers. All you have to do is add the seasoning.
Free food items
- Butterball turkey breast roast
- McCormick gravy, 0.87 oz. pouch
- Great Value stuffing mix, 6 oz.
- Idahoan mashed potatoes, 8 oz. pouch
- Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup, 10.5 oz. can
- Great Value cranberry sauce, 14 oz.
- Great Value green beans, 12 oz.
- Frenchy’s crispy fried onions, 2.8 oz.
- Coca-Cola, 2 liter bottle
Here is how it works:
Download Ibotta
- Start earning cash back on things you buy every day. Get the app on your phone or the browser extension for your computer.
Add offers
- Follow the instructions to add all nine free Thanksgiving dinner offers to your list at Walmart.
Shop and earn
- Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app or link your Walmart pickup and delivery account to shop online with the browser extension. Either way, you’ll get cash back.
