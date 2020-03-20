Walmart, Amazon, Jewel hiring thousands

Crusader Staff Report

Several of America’s biggest retail companies and supermarkets are hiring tens of thousands to meet demands of a U.S. economy that’s battered by the novel coronavirus.

Walmart, the world’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer, said it will hire 150,000 new employees through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, and distribution and fulfillment centers. The jobs will be temporary but many will convert to permanent roles, according to a news release Thursday.

In Chicago, Jewel Supermarkets and Mariano’s are seeking to hire applicants immediately at all of its stores.

Walmart is the latest giant to go on a hiring spree as stores remain short staff in keeping shelves stocked with items that shoppers are buying in bulk to weather the health crisis.

“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores,” Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon said in the release.

In addition, Walmart plans to reward currently hourly workers with more than $365 million in cash bonuses “for their hard work and dedication” during the national health crisis, the release said.

This week, Walmart said it was cutting store hours for the second time in less than a week because of the spread of COVID-19. The company also is adding a time for seniors to shop.

The hiring process will be expedited for cashiers and stockers and the normally two-week application cycle “will be reduced to a 24-hour process.” Jobs will be posted at www.walmartcareers.com.