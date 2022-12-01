Wallace “Gator” Bradley files lawsuit against Alexi Giannoulias  

Chicago political consultant Wallace “Gator” Bradley, has filed suit against Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias and his campaign manager Hanah Jubeau, alleging breach of contract.

After winning the Democratic Primary on June 28, Bradley alleges Giannoulias breached the agreement parties by their failure to continue making the payments for his services. Wallace is suing for $20,000 in compensation.

According to the complaint, Bradley entered into an agreement with Giannoulias campaign to provide political consulting duties. The original agreement between the parties was that Bradley was to be paid $5,000.00 per month beginning this April 1, 2022 and ending on June 28, 2022, which was the Democratic Primary. The agreement between the parties was that if the Giannoulias campaign was victorious, the contract would extend to General Election on November 8

The complaint states that Bradley and Jubeau, who was negotiating on behalf of and with the authority of Giannoulias, renegotiated the consideration to be paid to Bradley as follows:(1) a retainer fee of $4,000 to be paid to Bradley at the signing of this agreement or a check made out to Bradley; (2) $3,0000 on the 1st and no later than the 3rd day of the month from May of 2022 until June of 2022 and increased to $5,000 and extended until November 2022 (should Giannoulias win the June 28, 2022 Democratic Primary) which includes any expenses Bradley might incur during the term of the Campaign.

According to the complaint, although Defendant Jubeau promised to sign and deliver the amended contract to Bradley, she never did so.

The complaint also says:

On April 12, 2022, Bradley was paid $4,000 by the Giannoulias campaign;

In May of 2022, Bradley was paid $3,000 by the Giannoulias campaign;

In June of 2022, Bradley was paid $3,000 by the Giannoulias campaign. Bradley in his lawsuit said he diligently performed and continues to perform services pursuant to the contract.

The Crusader was unable to reach Giannoulias for comment.