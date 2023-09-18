Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Lake County raises $63,000

Photo caption: ONE OF THE many volunteers at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk information table.

Local residents participated in this year’s Lake County Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland. Participants raised $63,394 – and counting – to advance the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We have made incredible strides in the fight to end this disease, and we won’t stop until there is a cure,” said Heather Donofry, manager, Lake County Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “We want to thank each sponsor, team captain, participant and supporter for helping us raise funds to continue advancing research and supporting those who are affected by this disease through free education programs, support groups and our 24/7 Helpline.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Indiana alone, there are more than 110,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers.

Around-the-clock information and support are available free of charge. Visit alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800.272.3900.

Additional Walk to End Alzheimer’s events are planned in Porter county on Oct. 1 and LaPorte County on Oct. 7. For more information and to register, visit act.alz.org/nwiwalk.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.