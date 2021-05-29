Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations now available at Walgreens in several Indiana cities

Walk-ins are now available in stores in several cities in Indiana – including Gary, Crown Point, Dyer, East Chicago, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Merrillville, and Whiting – to get a free COVID-19 vaccination without a scheduled appointment.

This is another important step to remove barriers to the COVID-19 vaccine for people in the communities we operate in to accelerate the administration of the vaccine. Individuals can simply stop by their local Walgreens and their pharmacist can let them know if there are available walk-up slots or help them make an appointment for the same day or a later date.

What else should people know?

For age groups who have been approved to receive a specific vaccine, such as adolescents 12-15 years old, we recommend these patients call ahead to confirm the availability of supply of the manufacturer for the most convenient experience.

How can people schedule an appointment if they’d prefer?

Individuals can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through their local department of health websites, by calling 1-800-Walgreens or by calling their local Walgreens. Same-day appointments can also be made online or over the phone.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.