Vučević beats the Buzzer again as Bulls Escape Portland 122–121

For the second straight game, the Chicago Bulls walked off the court in disbelief — and for the second straight night, it was Nikola Vučević who delivered the final word. The veteran center drilled a corner three with 0.7 seconds left to lift the Bulls to a dramatic 122–121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, capping a road comeback that nearly unraveled in stunning fashion. The game was played at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Chicago led by as many as 21 early in the fourth quarter, energized by a hot-shooting night that featured 21 made three-pointers — the Bulls’ third straight game with at least 19 triples. Coby White and Vučević combined for 10 of them, each hitting five from beyond the arc. But Portland, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, surged behind the relentless play of Jerami Grant and Deni Avdija, who scored 33 and 32 points respectively. The Trail Blazers overwhelmed Chicago on the glass, snatching an astounding 26 offensive rebounds and outscoring the Bulls 38–10 on second-chance points.

Despite dominating three quarters, Chicago suddenly trailed by four with 16.2 seconds remaining after a 28–7 Portland run. But two missed free throws — first from Avdija, then moments later from Grant — cracked open the door. White raced upcourt and buried a quick three to bring the Bulls within one. After Grant split another pair from the line, the Bulls had life with 7.2 seconds left.

Out of the timeout, White attacked the lane, drawing help from Portland defender Toumani Camara. Vučević drifted into the left corner, received White’s pass, and calmly rose for a shot he later said “felt really good” the moment it left his hand. The ball dropped cleanly through the net, giving Chicago its most improbable win of the season and improving the Bulls to 8–6.

The win overshadowed the team’s ongoing struggle closing out games — a concern even Donovan acknowledged. While pleased with Vučević’s heroics, he warned that the Bulls “didn’t do the things necessary” to put away a game they once controlled, a message consistent with his recent emphasis on finishing defensive possessions.

Chicago’s offense, however, continued its torrid pace. Vučević finished with 27 points and nine rebounds while shooting 5-of-9 from three. White added 25 points and five triples in just his second game back from a calf injury. Josh Giddey, who scored only nine points, still played a significant role by delivering 13 assists, including five during Chicago’s pivotal third-quarter run. Isaac Okoro chipped in 11 points—all in the third—while Jalen Smith contributed energy and spacing before briefly exiting with a shoulder issue after battling rookie center Donovan Clingan, who grabbed 21 rebounds for Portland.

The bench continued to be one of Chicago’s greatest strengths. Though not as explosive as the 66-point eruption in Denver, the reserves still fueled extended stretches that kept Chicago in control for much of the night. Their spacing and defensive length created mismatches against a Portland team missing depth due to injuries and fatigue.

With the win, the Bulls secured a 2–1 mark on their challenging West Coast swing and returned to the United Center with renewed momentum. Still, players acknowledged the team must learn how to close out games without relying on last-second miracles. As White noted, the Bulls “continue to fight,” but must grow into a team that controls the final minutes rather than surviving them.

Chicago hosts the Miami Heat next in an NBA Cup game with early-season implications — and hopes of a less dramatic finish.