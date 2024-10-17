VP Harris Tells Fox Her Presidency ‘Will Not Be A Continuation Of Joe Biden’s’

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with Bret Baier for her first appearance on Fox News yesterday. She explained to the American public how her presidency would be different from Joe Biden’s.

Throughout the interview, Baier pressed Harris on a variety of issues, most notably her immigration policy, which seems to be the go-to conversation in conservative circles.

Harris then took the opportunity to hammer Trump for opposing a bipartisan border security bill that had bipartisan support until Trump intervened.

She also accused the former president of posing a significant threat to American democracy.

“You and I both know that he has talked about turning the American military on the American people, he has talked about going after people who are engaged in peaceful protest,” Harris told Baier. “He has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him. This is a democracy and in a democracy, the president of the United States, in the United States of America, should be willing to be able to handle criticism without saying he would lock people up for doing it.”

One of the stand-out moments from the interview came as Baier asked Harris if there was anything she “would do differently” from Joe Biden if she were to win the election.

“Let me be very clear. My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency, said Harris. “Like every new president that comes into office, I will bring my life experiences, my professional experiences, and fresh new ideas. I represent a new generation of leadership.”

She continued, “For example, as someone who has not spent the majority of my career in Washington D.C., I invite ideas: whether it be from the Republicans who are supporting me, who were just on stage with me minutes ago, and the business sector and others, who can contribute to the decisions that I make.”

Harris also noted that many of Trump’s former aids now believe “that he is unfit to serve, that he is unstable, that he is dangerous, and that people are exhausted with someone who professes to be a leader, who spends full time demeaning and engaging in personal grievances.”

Baier then tried to turn the conversation in Trump’s favor by accusing Harris of taking shots at Trump supporters. “Half the country” supports Trump. He added: “Are they stupid?”

“I would never say that about the American people,” Harris said. “And in fact, if you listen to Donald Trump, if you watch any of his rallies, he’s the one who tends to demean, and belittle, and diminish the American people. He’s the one who talks about an enemy within. An enemy within, talking about the American people, suggesting he would turn the American military on the American people.”

Will Harris be able to make strides among Republicans, or was her visit to Fox News just another interview that doesn’t change much of anything? Only time will tell.