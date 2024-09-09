Vote for Kamala Harris

Your vote is one of the most important slices of democracy that exists in America. “Use it or lose it” is a common phrase heard among people who understand its true power. And yet, it appears that Donald Trump might be planning to get rid of voting altogether if he wins the race to be the 47th president of the United States. Recently, he actually made the statement “You won’t have to do it anymore,” Trump said at the Turning Point Believers’ Summit in Florida. “It’ll be fixed; it’ll be fine; you won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.”

This statement offers an ominous threat about the possible disappearance of the voting process if Trump wins. That alone should give people pause about voting for Trump. Common sensical people can automatically identify numerous reasons for not voting for Trump, and the January 6 Insurrection is only one of these.

When placing Kamala Harris and Donald Trump side-by-side it becomes easy to ask the question “How do these candidates differ? To reasonable people, the answer is obvious. This is literally a match-up between a convicted felon and a seasoned prosecutor. It is a matchup between someone who has demonstrated concern about people (Harris) and someone who could care less about them (Trump). But based on the responses that are coming from some Black people, the thinking process is damaged. Regarding this, one informed social media pundit stated “People are rarely persuaded by facts because pre-conceived beliefs act on the brain like drugs!” This is the crux of the problem.

It is astounding that certain Black people hate Kamala. She is being blamed for everything that the Biden administration did that they don’t like, but ignore the great gains that have occurred under that administration. Moreover, they conveniently forget that, as vice president, there was little that Kamala could do on her own regarding policy. What good she HAS done however, is being overlooked by angry Black opponents.

Answer this question: How can you support someone who has shown you that the GOP headed by Trump does not want women and minorities to attain or retain power? It is as though The Handmaid’s Tale” is invading America. Under the plans being hatched by Trump and his cronies, white males will be the chief recipients of the Trump largesse if he should win.

Why, then, are so many Black people in opposition to Kamala? The full reason was stated earlier and is fully wrapped up in the fact that people are not thinking logically; they are thinking emotionally, and a lot of their conclusions are irrationally based on a lack of understanding as to how politics actually works. People are demanding things of Kamala over which she has no control, AND she cannot control what her boss, President Biden does. When was the last time that a sitting American vice president has been called on the carpet for what the president has done?

People must grow to understand that politicians are PEOPLE, and people tend to be flawed. We will never, therefore, have collective satisfaction in our political system until we become perfect (don’t hold your breath). Someone is always going to be dissatisfied about something.

With that said, the specter of the loss of our democracy and the possible advent of Project 2025 is reason enough to reject Donald Trump and his sleezy cohorts. People who don’t know the difference between an apparent narcissist (Trump) and a committed community servant (Vice President Harris) need to take a seat, and they need to keep sitting until they figure out the difference between the two. By the way, the fact that Trump thinks that someone who graduated from law school, passed the bar, served as a United States Senator and District Attorney of San Francisco, California and was elected as America’s Vice President is dumb clearly indicates his foolishness. Based on the way Trump disrespects Vice President Harris without understanding her power is in itself a demonstration of a significant deficit in his cognitive abilities. Vote for Kamala Harris as President of the United States! Aluta Continua.