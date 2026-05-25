The most unexpected situation visiting the United States is happening right now. A lot of people are left wondering what’s going to happen to Black voting Americans. Essentially, Americans should take advantage of the opportunity to have their votes counted, but unfortunately, too many African Americans forego the act of voting. During the most recent voting exercise, scores of African Americans stayed home, giving up their birthright.

Unfortunately, too many people do not understand, or value, the act of voting. Voting is one of the main avenues that citizens can use to ensure meaningful participation in the democratic process. Those who are perceptive make sure that they are involved in the activities.

One of the most interesting things that is happening is the fact that many people don’t have a clue. It is as though at least half of America is walking around with their eyes closed and their hands in their pockets. In other words, a person cannot do much if they are not using the resources that they have.

One of the things being done by the current administration is the total disrespect of Black people by the current administration. And it is absolutely amazing when you see how people see President Donald Trump and others. For example, there is a Facebook post by Brian Allen that brings this notion home.

Allen’s statement: “I still can’t believe America went from Barack Obama to Donald Trump. From dignity, empathy, and competence. To grievance, cruelty, and chaos. It wasn’t an accident. It was backlash. Backlash to having a smart, principled, wildly popular Black president who proved this country could be better. And some people couldn’t stand it.”

Brian Allen had it right, he has placed his hand on the pulse of current America and has seen the changes that are happening before the eyes of all Americans. The quandary is that so many people who have eyes are not able to actually see and interpret all that is happening around them. Basically, a cadre of very rich individuals have taken over many of the economic activities that should actually be handled by regular citizens. Unfortunately, many people have decided to “sit it out” and to forego participation in the political process.

Actually, when we think about what is happening during this new period in American history, it is truly hard to believe how people are being hoodwinked; they are not able to tell when they are being maltreated by the powers-that-be.

It seems that there would be a greater progress regarding getting things done if people would pay more attention to what is actually happening…the oligarchs are taking over America and regular people ARE LETTING IT HAPPEN!

One of the reasons people give for the obvious apathy that people are currently enduring may be connected with other issues that are serving as deterrents: the Epstein files are capturing the attention of a number of people who have refused to ignore the Epstein debacle. But even though that is the case, there are people who refuse to pay attention to anything that is not related to the issues that Trump embraces.

With this said, we must understand that the changes that are happening in America now are very serious and must be dealt with in an appropriate manner. And the most important thing that can happen now is that Black people need to pay serious attention to what’s happening and actually vote.

Essentially, Black people, and their allies, need to pay serious attention to what’s happening now. There are people who are determined to make life difficult for Black people in America (and elsewhere) and they need to respond to the problem in an appropriate manner, and that would be to make sure that people vote as though their lives depend upon it. Guess what? It does; the vote is in danger of being taken away from Black people in a very clever way, and if people don’t pay attention they may find themselves up the proverbial creek without a paddle. If that happens, Blacks lose. But that doesn’t have to happen if people would just vote!!! Aluta continua.