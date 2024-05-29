VONtv Premieres CBS 2 Chicago Dorothy Tucker’s Special Report ‘Investigating Injustice: The Shocking Truth about Black Women and Crime in Chicago’

VONtv, WVON’s OTT Digital Streaming network will premier award-winning journalist Dorothy Tucker of CBS 2 Chicago’s special investigative report on the enormous impact of crime on Black Women in Chicago. The two-part program, Investigating Injustice, will air Thursday May 30th at 7pm central on VONtv.

According to the report, Black women in Chicago represent 1/3 of kidnappings; 35% of assaults; 38% of batteries involving being attacked and injured; 40% of rape victims, and 52% of human trafficking victims. VONtv will rebroadcast Tucker’s special report which aired on CBS 2 locally last month and included a historic town hall meeting held at Trinity United Church of Christ. You will hear from victims, local officials and other stakeholders on the frontline of tackling this issue. On Friday, the conversation will continue on WVON with a roundtable discussion beginning at 9am on The Perri Small Show with the goal of keeping this important

issue on the conscious of people to enact change.

Dorothy Tucker is a native Chicagoan who was raised in the Lawndale and Austin communities. She has been with CBS 2 Chicago since 1984 and currently, is part of the station’s 2 Investigator team and the immediate past President of the National Association of Black Journalists. She was compelled to do this story following an interview she did involving a Black female

carjacking victim who was murdered less than a month later in an unrelated case.

VONtv is available on ROKU, Amazon Fire, Apple TV+, WVON’s app and on any device at von.tv. VONtv is a subsidiary of Midway Broadcasting Corporation, the parent company of WVON & WRLL Radio.