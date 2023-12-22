Volunteers needed for Spirit of Christmas Dinner and gifts

State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) said volunteers for the 35th Annual Spirit of Christmas Dinner. The annual dinner will be held on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m., inside the Gary Career Center, 35th & M.L. King Drive.

State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary)

“We feed more than 700 people at the dinner and give each person a gift, so planning and preparation are critical to the success of the Spirit of Christmas Dinner,” said Dr. Smith. “We have to make sure we have enough food and dinnerware as well as chairs and tables, but we also ask for volunteers to help with this massive operation.

Smith said we need volunteers on Friday, December 22 at 1:30 p.m. volunteers are needed to decorate the cafeteria at the Career Center. Finally, on Sunday, Christmas Eve, the day of the event, volunteers are needed to serve and complete numerous other tasks. All volunteers are asked to call Robin Bernal Elay on 219 381-4433 in advance.

Dr. Smith said donations are still needed to cover the cost of the meal, gifts and other event expenses. He said every penny raised will be used for the Spirit of Christmas Dinner. Dr. Smith said he also greatly appreciates the generosity of time and talent by the volunteers. Without them, he said the dinner would not be possible. Those who wish to donate may call Smith on 219 887-2046.

The event is primarily for those who live in Gary, Merrillville, Griffith, Schererville, Crown Point and Hobart. However, Dr. Smith said everyone is welcome, especially those who are poor and hungry, senior citizens, and anyone who is alone and wants to be with smiling, friendly people to share a delicious, holiday meal on this blessed day.

Dr. Smith hosts the dinner with Dwight Williams and Robin Bernal. The event is held in memory and honor of Dr. Smith’s mother, the Rev. Julia E. Smith, former pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, and former Gary School Corporation educator Patricia Tillotson. Rev. Smith died in 1991. Ms. Tillotson passed in 1997.