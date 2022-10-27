Volunteers answer calls from voters, now through Election Day

Voters can call the toll-free hotline Election Protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) for nonpartisan assistance

During the general election in Illinois and Indiana on November 8, 2022, legal volunteers trained by Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights are prepared to answer calls from voters. Anyone in Illinois or Indiana who has questions or problems voting—between now and through November 8—can call the toll-free Election Protection hotline (866-OUR-VOTE) to get nonpartisan assistance. Companion lines are available at 888-VE-Y-VOTA, 888-API-VOTE, and 844-YALLA-US.

“Our volunteers are ready to help any eligible voter who might need assistance with voter registration questions, finding their polling place, or other issues impacting their ability to cast a vote,” said Senior Counsel Ami Gandhi at Chicago Lawyers’ Committee.

Chicago Lawyers’ Committee works closely with the national Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and with Kirkland & Ellis LLP to coordinate the local legal program for Election Protection, the nation’s largest nonpartisan voter protection coalition.

“We have to keep our democracy strong and healthy, and that starts with protecting voter access, especially in communities of color that have long battled barriers to the ballot,” said Cliff Helm, Program Counsel with Chicago Lawyers’ Committee.

Voters are encouraged to contact 866-OUR-VOTE if they have questions about voting or encounter problems when seeking to cast their ballots.