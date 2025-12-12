Volunteers and donations needed for 37th Spirit of Christmas Giveaway

State Representative Vernon G. Smith of Gary is calling on residents, community organizations, and supporters to donate or volunteer as he prepares to host the 37th annual Spirit of Christmas food and gift giveaway. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, December 23, at the Calumet Township Multi-Purpose Center, located at 1900 West 41st Avenue in Gary.

This long-running holiday tradition, launched by Smith nearly four decades ago, is co-hosted this year by Gary Sixth District Councilman Dwight A. Williams and IU Dons Incorporated. The gathering provides food, gifts, and community support to families and individuals across Gary and surrounding municipalities.

Smith said the event continues to rely heavily on public participation, both through donated items and volunteer labor. Residents who wish to contribute may donate unwrapped gifts, gift cards, or financial contributions. Smith is encouraging anyone able to give to contact his office at 219-887-2046 for drop-off information or to volunteer on the day of the event.

According to Smith, the Spirit of Christmas remains centered on service and the belief that community support can ease feelings of isolation or hardship during the holiday season. He said the donations collected will be used to provide gifts for children, adults, and seniors who might otherwise go without.

“Christmas is a joyful time for many, but it is also a season when some in our community feel overlooked,” he said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “The goal each year is to brighten the holidays for individuals of all ages by providing gifts and creating a sense of togetherness.”

Smith noted that the event’s longevity is due largely to the sustained generosity of local residents and supporters who have helped ensure that thousands of families receive assistance each holiday season.

The giveaway is free and open to residents throughout the greater Gary region, including Merrillville, Highland, East Chicago, Hobart, Lake Station, and Crown Point.