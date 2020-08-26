Virtual Reading Now Available!

Click here to watch VOICE OF GOOD HOPE in its entirety.

Just before theatres were shut down, City Lit had recently finished a critically-acclaimed, now Black Theatre Alliance Award nominated, production of Kristine Thatcher’s VOICE OF GOOD HOPE. The play focuses on the life of Barbara Jordan, first Black Congresswoman from the deep south. As a devoted defender of the constitution, Barbara Jordan’s words and legacy are even more relevant than six months ago.

In light of this, we got the original cast (including Black Theatre Alliance Award nominees Andrea Conway-Diaz and Noelle Klyce) back together for a virtual reading of the play in its entirety. We are bringing it to you now and are keeping it available until Oct. 1, 2020. Watch it anytime between now and that date, and we encourage you to share it with friends.

There is no charge to watch the reading. If you are able and feel inspired, please donate to City Lit Theater Company here

“If the society today allows wrongs to go unchallenged, the impression is created that those wrongs have the approval of the majority.” -Barbara Jordan