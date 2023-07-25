Vizzy Hard Seltzer activates free rides program at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field

Fans can enjoy fare-free rides on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Red Line following July 25 game

As part of its commitment to its communities, Molson Coors will activate its Vizzy Hard Seltzer Free Rides program following the Crosstown Series game on July 25. The inaugural activation will allow fans to access free “L” rides on the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) Red Line at the Sox-35th station for two hours after the Chicago White Sox vs. Cubs game.

“We love the energy the Crosstown Series games bring to the city of Chicago,” said Alison Hanrahan, community affairs manager, Molson Coors. “We are thrilled to bring Free Rides to this classic rivalry for the first time and encourage the community to celebrate responsibly without worrying about their ride home.”

The Free Rides program is part of Molson Coors’ commitment to its communities to promote alcohol responsibility by helping individuals celebrate safely. Since the Free Rides program inception in 1988, Molson Coors has partnered with local mass transit to provide more than 8 million riders with free access to reliable transportation during festivities such as New Year’s Eve, St. Patrick’s Day and other national holidays and sporting events. While this marks the inaugural Free Rides activation at Guaranteed Rate Field, the company has partnered with CTA for over a decade, beginning with its New Year’s Eve Free Rides program.

“CTA is the most convenient and affordable way to get to and from the Crosstown Series games, and this partnership with Molson Coors makes it even easier to enjoy this great sports tradition,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. “We encourage fans to celebrate responsibly by taking advantage of the free rides being offered through this partnership.”

Baseball fans can plan their ride home ahead of the game by visiting CTA’s website.

