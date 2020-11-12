Visclosky Announcement of Office Closure Schedule

Congressman Pete Visclosky announced the following closure schedule for his offices in Merrillville and Washington, D.C.

Due to Congressman Visclosky’s impending departure from the House of Representatives, his Merrillville and Washington, D.C., offices will cease to be able to respond to general inquiries after November 13, 2020.

This action is consistent with the standard protocols of shutting down the offices of a departing Member of Congress, which includes the removal of government-issued property and electronics.

Individuals with general inquiries, including inquiries related to casework, legislation, tours, and flag requests, are encouraged to communicate their request and issues of concern with the current U.S. Senators from Indiana. Individuals may contact Representative-elect Mrvan once his office opens at the beginning of the 117th Congress.

Any media inquiries or immediate concerns can continue to be communicated to Kevin Spicer through the duration of the 116th Congress at Kevin.Spicer@mail.house.gov, or at 202-436-5855, or to the Congressman’s Chief of Staff, Mark Lopez, at Mark.Lopez@mail.house.gov.