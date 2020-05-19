Virtual tribute to Malcolm X on his 95th birthday

Award-winning artist/activist Common, political activist and author Angela Davis, activist, author and Professor Ilyasah Shabazz, hip hop legend Pete Rock and more to pay tribute to Malcolm X on his 95th birthday

All-day multi-platform broadcast event to honor the iconic leader’s impact and legacy during annual “Malcolm X Day” celebration.

Program will feature live art and musical performances, author readings, and panel discussions with leading activists and policymakers.

In honor of the annual “Malcolm X Day” on Tuesday, May 19th, the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center have announced a special livestream event honoring the iconic leader’s impact and legacy. The program will be broadcast across multiple platforms—including the Shabazz Center’s website , Facebook and Instagram pages—from 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. EST.

Tuesday’s event will feature a series of conversations with local and national activists, a town hall-style discussion with elected officials, and a variety of arts and cultural performances. Confirmed participants include Professor, Author and Activist Ilyasah Shabazz, who is the daughter of Malcolm X; Political Activist, Scholar and Author Angela Davis; Emmy, Grammy and Oscar-Winning artist Common, and more. Hip Hop Legend DJ Pete Rock will also lead a special music tribute live on Instagram at 5:00 p.m. EST. Additional talent is also expected to be announced.

“As the global community strives to endure this time of crisis, the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center remains committed to advancing our rich legacy of human rights and social change,” said Ilyasah Shabazz. “We are excited to join together with so many great artists, activists and community leaders to celebrate my father’s 95th birthday, honor his lasting impact, and create a safe space that inspires and uplifts scholarship, joy and resilience in both our children and larger communities.”

Event updates and the full programming schedule can be found at https://theshabazzcenter.org . Follow the conversation on social media using the official hashtag #MalcolmXDay.