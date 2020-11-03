Virtual Production! Interrobang Theatre Project launches 11th Season with “The Spin”

Written and Directed by Spenser Davis, running through November 22, 2020



By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, MSJ

Interrobang Theatre Project is pleased to launch its eleventh season with “The Spin,” a virtual dark comedy ripped from the headlines, written and directed by Spenser Davis and commissioned by ITP. “The Spin” will stream via BroadwayWorld through November 22, 2020. Tickets ($15) are currently available at interrobangtheatreproject.org.

“The Spin” features Salar Ardebili* (Clark Megan), Tom Dacey Carr (Paul McGuire), Elise Marie Davis (News Anchor), Elana Elyce* (Deirdre Young), Sarah Gise* (April Henning), Matthew Martinez Hannon (Lorne Collier), Darren Jones (Campaign Commercial Narrator), Scott Sawa (Shawn Treadmore) and Laura Berner Taylor* (KC Pecarrero).

September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant, and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor’s top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public’s attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over videoconferencing. At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, “The Spin” is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium.

This is a pretty interesting concept. Not necessarily the virtual aspect, because most theatre companies have pivoted this year, in order to try to stay afloat. It’s the fact that the play is totally presented via a Zoom conference call. And the topic is totally ripped from today’s headlines There’s conflict of interest, which is just paining Deirdre—how much does she know about this public works head? The Mayor’s top aide is, herself, spinning as best as she has been directed to do so. Then there’s a network news program that presents itself as a biased bully. Sound familiar?

I enjoyed watching this last Saturday night. As I thought that I would just watch a bit, I was pulled in because of its unique format. “The Spin” is a good play in which to invest your time and money. The price of which is small, compared to everything else that’s increasing in cost lately.

The production team includes Matthew Freer (videographer), LaVisa Angela Williams (costume design), Richie Vavrina* (production manager) and Shawn Galligan* (stage manager).

*Denotes Interrobang Theatre Project Ensemble Member or Artistic Associate.