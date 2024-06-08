Vienna Beef returning for 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend

NASCAR has announced the return of Chicago’s iconic Vienna Beef for the 2024 Chicago Street Race Weekend, July 6-7 in Grant Park.

According to NASCAR, to enhance the group’s commitment to support local businesses and provide national and international tourists with a signature Chicago experience, Vienna Beef will offer local favorites like the Chicago Dog, Italian Beef, and other can’t-miss Chicago flavors to race-goers.

“NASCAR’s goal is to highlight the best of Chicago on a global scale, and the city’s food scene is at the center of that experience,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President.

“Last year, we were proud to bring in visitors from all 50 states and 15 countries to this great city, and we’re excited to further our partnership with institutions like Vienna Beef to once again show them what makes Chicago so incredible.”

Making food memories since 1893, Vienna Beef found fame at the World’s Fair/Columbian Exposition, when two brothers debuted their sausages, made according to their Austrian-Hungarian roots.

The Chicago Style Hot Dog became an institution during the Great Depression, thanks to its bounty of condiments and five-cents price tag. Today, Vienna Beef products are made right at home in Chicago, in small batches according to traditional recipes.

“The inaugural Street Race was a resounding success for our organization and allowed us to provide that quintessential Chicago flavor to visitors from across the country and across the globe,” said Timothy O’Brien, President, Vienna Beef.

“We are thrilled to be back for a second year, partnering with an organization like NASCAR who is committed to putting the Chicago food experience in the middle of pit road.”

Vienna Beef will join an array of premium and casual dining options like Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria and Garrett Popcorn Shops, which will once again serve as official Chicago Street Race food partners, alongside other Chicago culinary favorites that will be announced at a later date.

NASCAR also introduced Youth General Admission Pricing for the 2024 Chicago Street Race Weekend. Children 12 and under are free on Saturday, July 6, and Youth GA tickets for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race are $45. To learn more about Vienna Beef, visit www.viennabeef.com.

Chicago Street Race:

The Chicago Street Race is a unique two-day sports and entertainment event with a festival-like atmosphere that exemplifies NASCAR’s characteristic fan experience that puts attendees closer to the action than any other sport. The Chicago Street Race Weekend is a once-in-a-lifetime experiential opportunity for any sports, music and entertainment fan.

NASCAR has single-day ticketing options starting at $150. NASCAR also offers Youth General Admission Pricing for children 12 and under that are free on Saturday, July 6, and Youth GA tickets for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race are $45. Two-day reserved tickets starting at $465 offer an array of opportunities that include reserved seating and a wide variety of premium experiences. Two-day general admission tickets start at $269.

For a complete listing of ticketing options or to purchase tickets, fans can visit NASCARChicago.com or call 888-629-7223.

Fans can also visit:

NASCARChicagoExperiences.com for multiple options for travel, tickets, and hospitality experiences, courtesy of Quint, the Travel and Experience Package Provider of the Chicago Street Race.

About Chicago Street Race:

The Chicago Street Race is home to the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in the 75-year history of NASCAR. Located in downtown Chicago, the 2024 event will once again take competitors past and through many of the city’s most renowned downtown landmarks on Michigan Avenue, South Columbus Drive, South DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain.

About NASCAR:

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities.

NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series).

The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series.

NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.