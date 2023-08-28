Video shows Jacksonville gunman on nearby HBCU campus before racist mass shooting

Photo caption: Edward Waters University (Source: Facebook.com/EWU1866)

Edward Waters University’s president said campus security took swift action.

The white supremacist who killed at least three Black people in a racist mass shooting in Florida on Saturday was seen on the campus of a nearby historically Black college (HBCU) before traveling a short distance and opening fire in a discount retail store, video shows.

The footage purportedly showed the still-unidentified white man in his 20s appearing in tactical military gear in a parking lot at Edward Waters University, a private Christian HBCU in Jacksonville.

The brief clip shared on social media is narrated by apparent students filming what they said was a man wearing a bulletproof vest. The voices behind the video seemingly rejoice when a campus security cruiser is shown rolling up on the scene, but the end result of the fatal mass shooting makes it clear that the subsequent violence was not deterred.

Watch the footage below.

Sheriff: “there was nothing we could have done that would have stopped him from owning a firearm. There were no red flags.” (History shows 1 Baker Act but that doesn’t stop someone from owning gun in FL.) — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 27, 2023

The New York Times later confirmed that the gunman “had been spotted on the campus of Edward Waters University” after apparently driving from his parents’ home in nearby Clay County.

Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., Edward Waters University’s president and CEO, also said that the gunman was indeed briefly on the campus of Florida’s first HBCU before the shooting.

“We learned that the perpetrator of this heinous act did come to the Edward Waters campus via his vehicle and drive ionto the campus,” Faison said in a video posted to the institution’s Facebook page. He said campus security “directly confronted this perpetrator almost immediately” and quickly determined he wasn’t affiliated with the school.

“The perpetrator did put on an armored vest and get back in his vehicle and at that time our campus security pursued him further and directed him off of the Edward Waters campus,” Faison added.