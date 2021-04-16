Video of Chicago police shooting of Adam Toledo, 13, draws outrage

By Ny Magee, TheGrio

The graphic body camera footage of a Chicago police officer fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo was released to the public Thursday afternoon.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, initially said it couldn’t release the video because it involved the shooting of a minor, but it changed course after the mayor and police superintendent called for the video’s release. The footage comes more than two weeks after Toledo was killed following a foot chase in the predominantly Latino and Black neighborhood Little Village on the city’s West Side.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENTS – VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Per The Associated Press, the March 29 shooting occurred before dawn after a police technology detected gun shots in the area. The teen, who was Latino, and a 21-year-old man fled on foot when confronted by police, and an officer shot Toledo once in the chest following a foot chase during what the department described as an “armed confrontation.”

A Cook County prosecutor previously claimed the child had a gun in his right hand, but the video shows Toledo’s hands were raised with no weapon and he complied with the officer’s commands — still, he was shot and some are even calling it cold-blooded murder.

Hours before city officials released the video several buildings/businesses were boarded up and Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for peace.

“Simply put, we failed Adam,” Lightfoot said during a City Hall news conference, per Chicago Tribune. She also noted that the incident “left a child dead, a mother in mourning and a family in crisis.”

Authorities released a series of extensive videos from body-worn cameras and surveillance footage that reportedly shows the teenager discarding a gun in an alley as he turns toward the officer with his hands raised.

“It was excruciating. There are several videos that kind of start at the beginning of the episode, but watching the body cam footage which shows young Adam after he was shot is extremely difficult,” Lightfoot said. “I would just say, and I’ve said this to a number of people on my staff … as a mom, this is not something you want children to see.”

The video has sparked outrage across social media and debate about police reform.

Twitter user The Hoarse Whisperer wrote, “The police account of the murder of #AdamToledo appears to have been a lie. We need to start prosecuting every f–king person paid with tax dollars who knowingly lied about an officer killing an unarmed child killed with his hands up. Every single one who lied gets jail.”

Comedian and TV host W. Kamau Bell tweeted, “I just watched the #AdamToledo video. If you are arguing against a complete overhaul of America’s system of policing then watch the video. If you are still against a complete overhaul after that, then you are automatically saying that you are in favor of cops murdering people.”

Congresswoman Cori Bush added, “How many more Black and brown babies have to die before you realize that the policing system is designed to kill us with impunity?”

Check out additional reactions to the video of Toledo’s killing below. Meanwhile, the victim’s family has urged people to “remain peaceful.”

“We have heard reports in the media that more protests are planned today, and while we have no direct knowledge of such events, we pray that for the sake of our city, people remain peaceful to honor Adam’s memory and work constructively to promote reform,” the Toldeo family said in a statement.

13 years old. A CHILD was murdered by Chicago Police, 13 years old. His hands were up. A false narrative was spread and buildings boarded up before the release of the video – that tells you all you need to know. Yet again, another family has lost a loved one. #AdamToledo pic.twitter.com/rsB2ji23dj — Black Voters Matter (@BlackVotersMtr) April 15, 2021

If you’re like me, and refuse to watch the video of 13 year old Adam Toledo being murdered by Chicago police this is all you need to know: 1. His hands were up and empty

2. He was shot in the chest, which was exposed because his hands were up and empty. This system killed him. — eva maria (@imyagirleva) April 15, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse, a then armed 17-year-old male from Antioch, Illinois, shot & killed two people & wounded another Adam Toledo a 13-year-old kid from Chicago, Illinois, had his hands up without a gun Only Kyle Rittenhouse is still here pic.twitter.com/V5Hr5mYWJe — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) April 15, 2021

When Kyle Rittenhouse walked up to the police with a rifle they gave him water and thanked him, then he murdered two people. When Adam Toledo stood with his hands in the air, police murdered him, then claimed he had a gun. Abolish the police. — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 15, 2021

Despite the way Lori Lightfoot slandered Adam Toledo, nobody put a gun in his hand, because he was unarmed when he was killed by a Chicago Police Officer. He initially ran because he was a scared 13-year old, but stopped, and complied, and put his hands up. And was shot anyway. pic.twitter.com/YY6UKINiN8 — 🌹The Great Hero, Jim Thorpe (@abrasive_j) April 15, 2021

Adam Toledo was 13. He should still be alive today. A system that kills children with impunity — again and again — cannot be reformed. https://t.co/YEheB7v0kM — ACLU (@ACLU) April 15, 2021

This woman told the public Adam Toledo had a gun in his hand last Monday. Crocodile tears. She was elected as a reformer. What a spectacular failure. https://t.co/aMOEB9mbLz — Keeanga-Yamahtta T. (@KeeangaYamahtta) April 15, 2021

After chasing him, the police officer says, "Show me your fkin hands." Adam Toledo turns around w/ his hands up, and the officer shoots him. After he shoots him, the officer says, "Look at me, look at me. You alright?" Adam Toledo died. He was 13. You cannot reform this. https://t.co/VtVfq1UQyI — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) April 15, 2021

A child was killed in Chicago. His name was #AdamToledo. He was 13. He was unarmed. His hands were up. https://t.co/Ky3haYWBeG — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) April 15, 2021

Chicago Police have released the body camera footage of the police shooting death of armed teen, Adam Toledo, who was known in gang circles as "Lil' Homicide" and "Bvby Diablo." https://t.co/6sv4Rg813v pic.twitter.com/81lwI36ik9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 15, 2021

