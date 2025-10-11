Veterans reassured that County services remain open during federal government shutdown

On October 10, 2025, Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller joined the Veterans Assistance Commission of Cook County (VACCC) for a press conference at the VACCC offices in Chicago to reaffirm that county-level Veteran services remain open and fully operational despite the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Commissioner Miller, who serves as Chair of the Cook County Veterans Committee, was joined by VACCC Superintendent Elizabeth Soto and local Veteran advocates. Together, they emphasized that the VACCC continues to provide uninterrupted services and remains committed to ensuring that Veterans and their families receive the benefits and support they have earned.

“Our Veterans should never have to worry about losing access to vital resources because of gridlock in Washington,” said Commissioner Donna Miller. “Cook County is here to ensure that Veterans continue to receive the services, care, and respect they deserve — no matter what happens at the federal level.”

Superintendent Soto outlined the VACCC’s ongoing operations, confirming that the office remains staffed and authorized to process and submit claims directly to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She also reminded attendees that many federal VA services, including medical centers, Vet Centers, and benefits processing, remain open during the shutdown.

The event also highlighted which VA services are temporarily impacted, such as certain hotlines and regional office operations, and shared how Veterans can continue to access assistance through local and county-level resources.

The Veterans Assistance Commission of Cook County remains available to help with:

Rent, mortgage, utility, and internet assistance

Food, hygiene, and transportation support

Emergency financial relief and burial assistance

Local outreach, case management, and benefits navigation

“Despite this shutdown, access to essential care and support will continue uninterrupted,” said Soto. “The VACCC is fully equipped to ensure that every veteran is assisted with care and support.”

The press conference served as an important reminder that Cook County’s commitment to its Veterans remains steadfast, ensuring no lapse in service or support during this period of federal uncertainty.

For more information or to access Veteran services, contact the Veterans Assistance Commission of Cook County at (312) 433-6010 or visit vaccookcounty.org