Veteran Chicago actor remembered for his varied roles

ANDRE BRAUGHER AS Detective Frank Pembleton of “Homicide: Life on the Street.” Photo: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

‘Greenleaf’ actor extends blessings for the season at Beth Eden MB Church

The West Side of Chicago has benefited from many esteemed Black male actors, including Robert Townsend, brothers Wood and Steve Harris, and the late Andre Braugher, who died on December 11.

According to reports, Emmy-winning actor Braugher, recently as Captain Raymond Holt in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and in the mid 90s, as Detective Frank Pembleton in “Homicide: Life on the Street” (for which he won the television award), died from lung cancer. Braugher was born in Chicago in 1962 and grew up in the Austin community, graduating from St. Ignatius College Prep. He earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from Juilliard in New York City.

His first renowned film role was with Denzel Washington in the 1989 film “Glory,” for which Washington won his first Oscar.

Braugher achieved widespread recognition in 1993 for his role as Det. Pembleton in “Homicide: Life on the Street.” He spent six seasons on the show and was nominated for best lead actor at the 1996 and 1998 Emmy Awards, winning in 1998.

He left the show after the 1998 season, but returned in 2000 for the made-for-TV movie “Homicide: The Movie.” He also played the Pembleton character in a 1996 episode of “Law & Order.”

Braugher then went on to star in the critically acclaimed TNT series “Men of a Certain Age.” While the show only ran for two seasons, Braugher picked up two more Emmy nods in the Best Supporting Actor category.

“God wasn’t punishing me by losing a friend. I have to realize that even though he takes things away from me. Sometimes there are things taken away from me that I didn’t know the value of not having that.

The actor took home his second Emmy, for best lead actor in a miniseries, for his role as Nick Atwater in the six-part 2006 FX crime thriller “Thief.”

Captain Raymond Holt was his character on all eight seasons of the 2013 police sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Braugher racked up four more Emmy nominations for his portrayal of the laid back police captain.

Braugher died from lung cancer a few months after he was diagnosed with the disease, his representative said.

STAGE AND SCREEN actor Keith David.

Actor Keith David posted on X-formerly known as Twitter: “I’m at a loss for words! Andre Braugher was a wonderful actor and a wonderful human being. To say I’ll miss him is not quite enough. The world will miss his presence, insights, his inspiration and his influence. May he Rest In Peace. I pray and send condolences for his family.”

In a few words to the congregation, David talked a bit about the death of a friend (I presume Braugher, but I’m unsure) and about God’s blessings for the season.

Here’s an excerpt from David’s remarks: “Good morning. Just happy to be here. Happy to have woke (sic) up this morning. This season brings a lot of stuff. I lost a very good friend just a few days ago.

“That loss was a blessing given to me; a blessing that I didn’t recognize. Sometimes you can miss the blessing by insisting that it looks a certain way. Sometimes that blessing comes the way he wants it to come, not the way you want it to come. But it’s a blessing, nonetheless.

“I feel blessed to be able to recognize that and to share that with you. Some ask, ‘God why did you do this to me?‘ Sometimes God doesn’t do it to you, he does it for you. Whatever happens, that’s the way God intended it to be. Right now today. Right here you are exactly where God intended you to be to receive the blessing. Your contribution today is to be the best human being you can be.

“We have that example of that right now this season. The best human being that was ever born is Jesus Christ. What a better world that would be if we could all be a little bit more like Jesus.

“Remember when that phrase came out. What would Jesus do? He would say, Hallelujah. Thank you for letting me say hello this morning.”

Dr. Craig M. Jenkins, Pastor, Beth Eden Baptist Church

Coincidentally, Last Sunday, December 17, David was in Chicago and attended services at Morgan Park’s Beth Eden Church, pastored by Dr. Craig Jenkins. This is the home of the renowned Wooten Chorale Ensemble.

Other members of the industry also shared remarks on social media:

Anthony Sparks posted: “We are not doing okay tonight. A brilliant actor and artist. A kind Black family man. A fellow Chicago kid made good. The kind I wanted to be when I first started in this industry. Truly gone too soon. #AndreBraugher rest in peace. You shall not be forgotten. Peace to his family.”

Jeffrey Wright posted: “First time I saw Andre Braugher was in ‘Measure for Measure’ in Central Park. 1993. Angelo. He fired onto the stage and I was like, “Whoa. What just happened?!” Different level. That was as plain to see as the sky above the stage. Super smart. Forceful. A master. And good dude. RIP.”

And finally, Samuel L. Jackson posted: “Andre Braugher was an extraordinary actor & an even more exemplary human being!! He made an indelible mark on our profession & will be missed by all [he] knew & were honored to call him friend!! I’m floored by this loss.”

Braugher leaves behind to cherish his memory wife, Ami Brabson, and three sons.