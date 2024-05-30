Vernon A. Williams: A Life of Service and Storytelling

Vernon A. Williams, a revered journalist, educator, radio host, and author, was laid to rest on Friday, May 24, 2024. He passed away on May 12, 2024, at the age of 73. Williams was celebrated for his extensive contributions to journalism and community service, leaving behind a rich legacy.

Born on January 1, 1951, in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and raised in Gary, Indiana, Williams demonstrated a passion for writing and storytelling from a young age. He pursued his education at Indiana University and Purdue University, breaking barriers as the first African American news reporter at the Post-Tribune.

Williams’ career spanned various roles, including Managing Editor for Gary Info Newspaper, columnist for the Chicago & Gary Crusader Newspapers, and Vice President of Communications for Indiana Black Expo, Inc. He was also an influential figure in broadcast media, hosting programs on WLTH AM and WGVE FM in Gary.

In his later years, Williams served as Assistant to the Chancellor for Communications at IUPUI and as Communications and Community Engagement Strategist for the IUPUI Office of Community Engagement.

A Celebration of Life service was held at Kingdom Apostolic Ministries in Indianapolis, with arrangements by Ellis Mortuary. Williams was buried in Washington Park East Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, A. Joyce Williams, daughter Bridget Harris, grandson Jace Vernon Ashar Harris, and a host of family and friends.